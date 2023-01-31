Read full article on original website
State College
Retiring Borough Employee Kevin Kassab to Run for State College Council
A longtime State College government employee who is retiring next month is planning to run for borough council this year. Kevin Kassab is retiring in March after 34 years of working for the borough, first as a health technician and health officer and now his current role as manager of the Office of Community Engagement.
State College
Death Notices
STATE COLLEGE — Elizabeth Hitchcock Arrington died Dec. 12, 2022. She was 77. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service Inc., Bellefonte. SPRING MILLS — Joyce M. Bressler died Jan. 21, 2023. She was 89. Arrangements were under the direction of Steven R. Neff Funeral Home Inc., Millheim.
State College
Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi Brings Listening Tour to State College
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi visited State College on Wednesday to continue his ongoing “listening tour” across the commonwealth. Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, is using the tour to hear feedback from constituents while the deadlocked Pennsylvania House remains adjourned until late February. Speaking before about 80 guests at Penn State’s Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub on South Burrowes Street, he said the public forum hopes to cut out the middle man and hear directly from voters themselves.
State College
Mount Nittany Health Sponsors New Nursing and Lactation Space at Schlow Library
Schlow Centre Region Library recently opened a new nursing and lactation space sponsored by Mount Nittany Health. The space provides a comfortable, private area for mothers to nurse or pump, and allows nursing mothers to keep their other children close by while feeding their infants. The room includes seating, table space and electrical outlets.
State College
Arize FCU donates $1,000 to Mount Nittany Health
STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health recently announced that Arize Federal Credit Union has donated $1,000 in support of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County. Representatives from Arize Federal Credit Union presented the donation during a brief ceremony on Jan. 11. The donation will support the operations of Mount Nittany Heath Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a safe and comfortable place to serve children who may have been victims of abuse or witnesses of other crimes. The center has specially trained interviewers and support staff to handle these difficult and sensitive cases. Last year, nearly 300 children were referred to the CAC.
State College
Penn State Football: State High’s Finn Furmanek Joins Nittany Lions as Preferred Walk-On
State College Area High School quarterback and athlete Finn Furmanek will make the short trip up the street to join the Nittany Lions this year as a preferred walk-on. Furmanek announced the news on Twitter early Friday afternoon. “First I would like to thank my family,” he wrote. “Without their...
State College
‘News Over Noise’ Aims to Help Listeners Cut Through the Chaos
UNIVERSITY PARK — As news headlines can often feel like a daily barrage of angry voices, flashing lights, and intrusive sound, many audiences report an escalation in their own anger, changing the channel or tuning-out altogether. WPSU is hoping to help listeners who are seeking the day’s news to cut through the chaos with “News Over Noise,” a podcast produced as part of Penn State’s News Literacy Initiative.
State College
Delta Middle School creates Jared Boxes for hospital
STATE COLLEGE — The students of State College Area School District’s Delta Program Middle School created 150 Jared Boxes. The Delta Community Service Committee held a toy drive and a coin drive to collect supplies to create the boxes. Kat Hoffman, Delta Community Service Committee advisor, stated, “The...
State College
Higgins, Concepcion announce joint campaign for commissioner
STATE COLLEGE — Two current Centre County commissioners will team up to return to the Board of Commissioners in the upcoming election. Democrats Amber Concepcion and Mark Higgins announced earlier this week that they will run a joint campaign to retain their seats. Higgins is the current chair of...
State College
P-O makes girls wrestling program official
PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola became the second Centre County school and the 96th school in the state to add girls wrestling after a school board vote Jan. 26. P-O joined Bald Eagle Area in adding the sport. The PIAA announced in 2020 that 100 schools with a girls wrestling program would be needed in order for it to sanction the sport. That means, as of Monday, only four more schools were needed to get to 100.
State College
Why a Pa. School District Decided to Arm Its Officers with Semi-Automatic Rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
State College
State College Transportation Commission Member Matt Herndon Enters Borough Council Race
A current State College Transportation Commission member is joining the race for State College Borough Council in this year’s election. Democrat Matt Herndon became a regular attendee and public commenter at council meetings after witnessing a driver strike a cyclist on Allen Street, a crash he believed was compounded by faulty road design. His participation at meetings eventually led to his appointment to the transportation commission.
State College
Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire
Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
State College
Three Penn State Students Charged in November Assault
State College police on Tuesday charged three Penn State students for their alleged involvement in a Nov. 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
State College
Airport announces reduced parking rates
STATE COLLEGE — Parking at the University Park will take less out of your wallet. The Centre County Airport Authority’s board of directors recently approved a new economy parking rate of $6 per day and will take effect this week. “The costs of travel have been increasing and...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Add Key Target on Signing Day
Penn State football has landed more talent along the offensive line as tackle Chimdy Onoh committed to the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class on the second Signing Day of the year.The Dundalk, Maryland native hits the scales at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. The rest of Penn State’s 2023 class signed during the early signing period late in 2022.
State College
Man Convicted of Murdering Jean Tuggy Sentenced to Life in Prison
The man who shot and killed a Pine Grove Mills woman in her home seven ago was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility parole. Christopher G. Kowalski, 36, was found guilty but mentally ill on the charge of first-degree murder in November for the death of 60-year-old Jean Tuggy on Jan. 20, 2016 at her Irion Street home. Centre County Judge Brian Marshall handed down the life sentence on Wednesday at the Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte.
State College
Former Penn State Employee Pleads Guilty to Federal Wire Fraud Charge
A former Penn State employee has pleaded guilty to defrauding the university of more than $267,000 over the course of 12 years, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. Daniel P. Sickels, 48, of Lewistown, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He was indicted in December 2020.
