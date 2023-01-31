Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
tapinto.net
Maplewood Police Blotter - January 26 through February 1, 2023
MAPLEWOOD, NJ -Police Blotter covering the period January 26th – February 2nd, 2023. January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.
tapinto.net
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
GOTCHA! Driver, Dented SUV Seized In Hit-And-Run That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock
Authorities seized a 24-year-old driver from Paterson and the vehicle that they believe struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.The Honda CRV not only has a dented hood -- tape also remained on an apparently new replacement windshield and …
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified. Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
DOT contractor spreading salt on Route 3 blamed for massive traffic snarl
Editor’s Note: Route 3 was reopened in both directions at 5 p.m. A contractor hired by the state Department of Transportation to spread salt on Route 3 caused the massive traffic jam the highway was forced to be closed just prior to the morning rush hour Wednesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.
tapinto.net
Glen Rock Police Blotter - January 30, 2023
During the period between January 23 through January 29, 2023, members of the GRPD handled 301 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 01-23-2023 - 8:16 PM – The administration at the Glen Rock High School notified police of an incident of bias graffiti which was reported by a student. In this case, the "N"-word was written with highlighter ink on the edge of a desk in the media room. School officials have indicated that they intend to review seating charts and video surveillance footage in an effort to identify the individual involved.
tapinto.net
Glen Rock Police Make Arrest in Connection with Fatal Lincoln Ave Hit-and-Run
GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.
tapinto.net
KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, DWI, Drug Paraphernalia & More
On 01/09/23 at 1353 hours Patrolman Riccelli conducted a motor vehicle stop on a green Jeep. On scene it was discovered the driver, Kenneth Harris from East Orange, NJ, had an outstanding warrant from Newark, NJ. As a result, he was arrested, processed and released with a new court date.
wrnjradio.com
Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township. On Jan. 27, at around 12:36 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 53 after observing a vehicle with dark, after-market window tint, police said. Upon approaching...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
tapinto.net
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
tapinto.net
Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence
SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.
tapinto.net
Hackensack Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Police Lieutenant Anthony Natale has retired after completing his 25-year career. Lt. Natale began his law enforcement career in February of 1998, following in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Hackensack Police Department Officer. Lt. Natale served as a commander and supervisor in the Patrol, Internal Affairs, and Traffic Bureaus.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown police seek identity of woman who used counterfeit money at CVS
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who used counterfeit money at a business last week. According to Hackettstown police, the incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 between 6:22 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. at CVS, located...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Chile was sentenced on Jan. 25 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
tapinto.net
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon
A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
Comments / 0