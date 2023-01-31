ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood Police Blotter - January 26 through February 1, 2023

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -Police Blotter covering the period January 26th – February 2nd, 2023. January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
Glen Rock Police Blotter - January 30, 2023

During the period between January 23 through January 29, 2023, members of the GRPD handled 301 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 01-23-2023 - 8:16 PM – The administration at the Glen Rock High School notified police of an incident of bias graffiti which was reported by a student. In this case, the "N"-word was written with highlighter ink on the edge of a desk in the media room. School officials have indicated that they intend to review seating charts and video surveillance footage in an effort to identify the individual involved.
Glen Rock Police Make Arrest in Connection with Fatal Lincoln Ave Hit-and-Run

GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
Hackensack Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Police Lieutenant Anthony Natale has retired after completing his 25-year career. Lt. Natale began his law enforcement career in February of 1998, following in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Hackensack Police Department Officer. Lt. Natale served as a commander and supervisor in the Patrol, Internal Affairs, and Traffic Bureaus.
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place

MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon

A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
