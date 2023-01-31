February is a month when we celebrate love, and there certainly are events in Vero Beach and Sebastian to help you do just that! I'm beginning this new series to let you know about the best upcoming events in Indian River County for the month. The events featured in this series are NOT recurring weekly events. My hope is that highlighting these events will help you plan ahead and ensure you have time to register or get tickets when necessary. You can always check the calendar for the full schedule, and if you prefer to just view events for this weekend look here. Be sure to bookmark this article to revisit throughout the month!

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO