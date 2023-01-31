Read full article on original website
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy’s, Meta Platforms, Shopify, Tesla, Uber and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy's, Meta Platforms, Okta, Shopify, Tesla and Uber Technologies.
DAWN (Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.) has powerful results
A share of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) closed at $21.77 per share on Tuesday, up from $21.33 day before. While Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAWN rose by 55.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.35 to $5.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.13% in the last 200 days.
Was anything positive for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock last session?
The share price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) rose to $1.58 per share on Thursday from $1.35. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 17.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -48.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.46 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.23% in the last 200 days.
Was anything negative for Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) stock last session?
The share price of Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) fell to $4.20 per share on Wednesday from $4.26. While Ikena Oncology Inc. has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IKNA fell by -56.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.79 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.55% in the last 200 days.
Was anything positive for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) stock last session?
As of Wednesday, Codexis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock closed at $6.44, up from $6.15 the previous day. While Codexis Inc. has overperformed by 4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDXS fell by -68.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.22 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.26% in the last 200 days.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
These strategies will help Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) succeed
Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) closed Wednesday at $0.40 per share, down from $0.43 a day earlier. While Plus Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -8.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSTV fell by -57.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.20 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.61% in the last 200 days.
Was anything positive for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) stock last session?
The share price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) rose to $0.50 per share on Tuesday from $0.47. While Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 5.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHAT fell by -85.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.20 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.53% in the last 200 days.
GLOB (Globant S.A.) has powerful results
A share of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) closed at $178.26 per share on Thursday, up from $166.77 day before. While Globant S.A. has overperformed by 6.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLOB fell by -31.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $286.63 to $151.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.10% in the last 200 days.
Why Johnson Controls Stock Is Down Today
Johnson Controls' results largely met expectations for its fiscal first quarter, but after a stock run-up of nearly 40%, investors apparently had been hoping for a solid beat. The company has seen weakness in its residential business, but still is forecasting significant earnings growth for the full fiscal year. You’re...
Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
As of Thursday, Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock closed at $9.43, up from $9.39 the previous day. While Turtle Beach Corporation has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEAR fell by -55.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.33 to $6.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.11% in the last 200 days.
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
SLNH (Soluna Holdings Inc.) has impressive results
A share of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) closed at $0.48 per share on Thursday, up from $0.41 day before. While Soluna Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 16.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLNH fell by -94.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.92 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.75% in the last 200 days.
Results from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) show potential
As of Thursday, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock closed at $3.18, up from $3.11 the previous day. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -7.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.46% in the last 200 days.
NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
As of Wednesday, NextDecade Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock closed at $5.87, down from $5.99 the previous day. While NextDecade Corporation has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXT rose by 165.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.95 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.09% in the last 200 days.
Have you been able to find a good deal on Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares?
The share price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) fell to $47.71 per share on Thursday from $49.23. While Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 164.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.88 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 84.22% in the last 200 days.
These strategies will help Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) succeed
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) closed Tuesday at $1.94 per share, up from $1.88 a day earlier. While Terran Orbital Corporation has overperformed by 3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LLAP fell by -80.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.69 to $1.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.95% in the last 200 days.
A closer look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is warranted
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) marked $0.65 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.69. While Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has underperformed by -6.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADVM fell by -57.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.82 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.70% in the last 200 days.
A closer look at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is warranted
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $22.07 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.75. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -23.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.00 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.30% in the last 200 days.
How should investors view LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?
In Tuesday’s session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) marked $12.88 per share, up from $12.10 in the previous session. While LivePerson Inc. has overperformed by 6.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -51.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.01 to $7.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.27% in the last 200 days.
