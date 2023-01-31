A share of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) closed at $21.77 per share on Tuesday, up from $21.33 day before. While Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAWN rose by 55.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.35 to $5.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.13% in the last 200 days.

2 DAYS AGO