Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Eater
Find an Exclusive Supper Club Tucked Into an Italianate Mansion in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights
Last Monday, in the modern-meets-historic dining room of the Heights House Hotel (308 South Boylan Avenue) in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights neighborhood, 24 friends and strangers gathered over plates of lemony handmade pasta, fork-tender short ribs, and velvety chocolate budino served in vintage teacups. A few short hours later another group of 24 repeated the process, filling the Italianate mansion formerly known as Montfort Hall with an old-fashioned dinner party refreshed for the 21st century.
franchising.com
Rise Opens New Kansas City Location
February 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Durham, NC – Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location opened on January 21. As part of its brand...
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos
MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
chathamjournal.com
Doherty’s Irish Pub is coming to SoCo in downtown Pittsboro
Pittsboro, NC – We are getting a new restaurant at 56 Sanford street. This is between the Mod and the ABC store. We just signed a long term lease. We’re proud to announce that Doherty’s, which is an Irish pub, is coming to SoCo Pittsboro. They currently have two locations. One in Cary and one in Apex.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
WRAL
Sir Walter Wally retires; Raleigh's Groundhog Day to feature activities but no ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. — After years of predicting the weather, Sir Walter Wally is retiring. The groundhog, who has been Raleigh's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, will not be looking for his shadow during a ceremony this year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday. Groundhog Day is Feb....
Indy Week
Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground
Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
NC ticket purchased in Garner wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
GARNER, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The $2 winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on N.C. Highway 50 in Garner. It was one of two tickets to win $1 million in the nationwide drawing; the other winner was in Florida.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
cbs17
Crews plug 2,800-gallon sewage spill in Knightdale, water officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roughly 2,800 gallons of sewage overflowed earlier this week in Knightdale, officials say. Raleigh Water said Thursday that staff was notified of the spill at around 7 a.m. Tuesday near 4345 S. Smithfield Road. The overflow was caused by a failed sewer force main affecting...
Nelson on the big stage
Chris Nelson, a local hometown hero from Sampson County, was recently honored for his musical talent at the 2023 Carolina Country Music Awards
North Carolina renters may see some relief as signs point to rental market cool down
Living in downtown Raleigh has its perks for Corbett Foster, but when it comes to rent, "affordable," isn't the first term that comes to mind.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
