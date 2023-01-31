ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

Eater

Find an Exclusive Supper Club Tucked Into an Italianate Mansion in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights

Last Monday, in the modern-meets-historic dining room of the Heights House Hotel (308 South Boylan Avenue) in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights neighborhood, 24 friends and strangers gathered over plates of lemony handmade pasta, fork-tender short ribs, and velvety chocolate budino served in vintage teacups. A few short hours later another group of 24 repeated the process, filling the Italianate mansion formerly known as Montfort Hall with an old-fashioned dinner party refreshed for the 21st century.
RALEIGH, NC
franchising.com

Rise Opens New Kansas City Location

February 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Durham, NC – Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location opened on January 21. As part of its brand...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos

MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
MEBANE, NC
chathamjournal.com

Doherty’s Irish Pub is coming to SoCo in downtown Pittsboro

Pittsboro, NC – We are getting a new restaurant at 56 Sanford street. This is between the Mod and the ABC store. We just signed a long term lease. We’re proud to announce that Doherty’s, which is an Irish pub, is coming to SoCo Pittsboro. They currently have two locations. One in Cary and one in Apex.
PITTSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Indy Week

Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground

Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
LOUISBURG, NC

