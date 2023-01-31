ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
uspostnews.com

Results from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) show potential

As of Thursday, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock closed at $3.18, up from $3.11 the previous day. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -7.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.46% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Results from Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) show potential

As of Tuesday, Cvent Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CVT) stock closed at $8.07, up from $6.57 the previous day. While Cvent Holding Corp. has overperformed by 22.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVT rose by 22.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.45 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.75% in the last 200 days.
Motley Fool

Why Johnson Controls Stock Is Down Today

Johnson Controls' results largely met expectations for its fiscal first quarter, but after a stock run-up of nearly 40%, investors apparently had been hoping for a solid beat. The company has seen weakness in its residential business, but still is forecasting significant earnings growth for the full fiscal year. You’re...
uspostnews.com

Samsara Inc. (IOT) did well last session?

In Tuesday’s session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) marked $13.64 per share, up from $13.46 in the previous session. While Samsara Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IOT fell by -18.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.42 to $8.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.65% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

How should investors view Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)?

In Wednesday’s session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) marked $16.26 per share, down from $16.80 in the previous session. While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN rose by 63.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.53 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.11% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

The share price of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) rose to $4.98 per share on Wednesday from $4.62. While Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 7.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRCA fell by -39.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.22 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.39% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

The B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

A share of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) closed at $14.56 per share on Thursday, up from $14.51 day before. While B&G Foods Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -53.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.66 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.41% in the last 200 days.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
uspostnews.com

Have you been able to find a good deal on Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares?

The share price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) fell to $47.71 per share on Thursday from $49.23. While Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 164.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.88 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 84.22% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

These strategies will help BEST Inc. (BEST) succeed

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) closed Thursday at $0.89 per share, up from $0.87 a day earlier. While BEST Inc. has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEST fell by -80.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.65 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.63% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Evolus Inc. (EOLS) is warranted

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) marked $9.75 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $10.62. While Evolus Inc. has underperformed by -8.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EOLS rose by 30.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $6.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.62% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

The HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

A share of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) closed at $368.67 per share on Wednesday, up from $347.01 day before. While HubSpot Inc. has overperformed by 6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -24.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $596.17 to $245.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.00% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Was anything positive for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock last session?

The share price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) rose to $1.58 per share on Thursday from $1.35. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 17.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -48.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.46 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.23% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) did well last session?

In Wednesday’s session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) marked $12.20 per share, up from $11.46 in the previous session. While Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has overperformed by 6.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU"....

