Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Ten Large Cap Stocks Trading Close To 52-Week Lows
2022 has been a bad year for the equity market, with inflation and interest rates being the primary factors weighing on stocks throughout 2022. This meant that many quality stocks also suffered due to the overall market sentiments. On the other hand, this gives investors an opportunity to acquire quality stocks at a discount. To help you select, detailed below are 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows.
uspostnews.com
Samsara Inc. (IOT) did well last session?
In Tuesday’s session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) marked $13.64 per share, up from $13.46 in the previous session. While Samsara Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IOT fell by -18.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.42 to $8.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.65% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
The HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?
A share of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) closed at $368.67 per share on Wednesday, up from $347.01 day before. While HubSpot Inc. has overperformed by 6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -24.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $596.17 to $245.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.00% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at EBET Inc. (EBET)
EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) marked $0.95 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.76. While EBET Inc. has overperformed by 25.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBET fell by -90.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.95 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.48% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Amedisys Inc. (AMED) did well last session?
In Thursday’s session, Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) marked $96.06 per share, down from $97.00 in the previous session. While Amedisys Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMED fell by -27.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.91 to $79.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.51% in the last 200 days.
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
5 Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime
With inflation showing signs of easing, the Fed is highly anticipated to slow its rate hikes. With the market expected to rebound this year, fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola...
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now
The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
uspostnews.com
How should investors view LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?
In Tuesday’s session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) marked $12.88 per share, up from $12.10 in the previous session. While LivePerson Inc. has overperformed by 6.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -51.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.01 to $7.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.27% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Have you been able to find a good deal on Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s shares?
The share price of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) rose to $1.63 per share on Wednesday from $1.56. While Pyxis Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYXS fell by -82.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.86 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.79% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
A closer look at Evolus Inc. (EOLS) is warranted
Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) marked $9.75 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $10.62. While Evolus Inc. has underperformed by -8.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EOLS rose by 30.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $6.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.62% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
These strategies will help BEST Inc. (BEST) succeed
BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) closed Thursday at $0.89 per share, up from $0.87 a day earlier. While BEST Inc. has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEST fell by -80.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.65 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.63% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Results from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) show potential
As of Thursday, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock closed at $3.18, up from $3.11 the previous day. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -7.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.46% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Results from EverQuote Inc. (EVER) show potential
As of Wednesday, EverQuote Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVER) stock closed at $16.04, up from $15.60 the previous day. While EverQuote Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVER fell by -2.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.86 to $5.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.74% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
GLOB (Globant S.A.) has powerful results
A share of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) closed at $178.26 per share on Thursday, up from $166.77 day before. While Globant S.A. has overperformed by 6.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLOB fell by -31.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $286.63 to $151.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.10% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
SLNH (Soluna Holdings Inc.) has impressive results
A share of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) closed at $0.48 per share on Thursday, up from $0.41 day before. While Soluna Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 16.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLNH fell by -94.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.92 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.75% in the last 200 days.
Comments / 0