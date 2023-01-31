Read full article on original website
Related
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
Motley Fool
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
5 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy Now in Case the Wobbling Stock Market Collapses
These five top safe stock picks from the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio pay dependable dividends and look like good ideas now for conservative investors worried about a continuation of the bear market and the potential for a recession.
uspostnews.com
Samsara Inc. (IOT) did well last session?
In Tuesday’s session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) marked $13.64 per share, up from $13.46 in the previous session. While Samsara Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IOT fell by -18.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.42 to $8.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.65% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Amedisys Inc. (AMED) did well last session?
In Thursday’s session, Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) marked $96.06 per share, down from $97.00 in the previous session. While Amedisys Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMED fell by -27.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.91 to $79.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.51% in the last 200 days.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
uspostnews.com
Results from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) show potential
As of Thursday, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock closed at $3.18, up from $3.11 the previous day. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -7.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.46% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
The HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?
A share of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) closed at $368.67 per share on Wednesday, up from $347.01 day before. While HubSpot Inc. has overperformed by 6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -24.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $596.17 to $245.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.00% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
How should investors view LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?
In Tuesday’s session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) marked $12.88 per share, up from $12.10 in the previous session. While LivePerson Inc. has overperformed by 6.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -51.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.01 to $7.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.27% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Was anything positive for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) stock last session?
The share price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) rose to $0.50 per share on Tuesday from $0.47. While Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 5.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHAT fell by -85.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.20 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.53% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Results from EverQuote Inc. (EVER) show potential
As of Wednesday, EverQuote Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVER) stock closed at $16.04, up from $15.60 the previous day. While EverQuote Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVER fell by -2.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.86 to $5.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.74% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
These strategies will help BEST Inc. (BEST) succeed
BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) closed Thursday at $0.89 per share, up from $0.87 a day earlier. While BEST Inc. has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEST fell by -80.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.65 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.63% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Results from Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) show potential
As of Tuesday, Cvent Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CVT) stock closed at $8.07, up from $6.57 the previous day. While Cvent Holding Corp. has overperformed by 22.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVT rose by 22.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.45 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.75% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
The B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?
A share of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) closed at $14.56 per share on Thursday, up from $14.51 day before. While B&G Foods Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -53.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.66 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.41% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
These strategies will help Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) succeed
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) closed Tuesday at $1.94 per share, up from $1.88 a day earlier. While Terran Orbital Corporation has overperformed by 3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LLAP fell by -80.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.69 to $1.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.95% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Was anything positive for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) stock last session?
As of Wednesday, Codexis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock closed at $6.44, up from $6.15 the previous day. While Codexis Inc. has overperformed by 4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDXS fell by -68.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.22 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.26% in the last 200 days.
Comments / 0