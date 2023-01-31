ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale

Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term.
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.
Was anything positive for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) stock last session?

As of Wednesday, Codexis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock closed at $6.44, up from $6.15 the previous day. While Codexis Inc. has overperformed by 4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDXS fell by -68.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.22 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.26% in the last 200 days.
Was anything positive for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock last session?

The share price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) rose to $1.58 per share on Thursday from $1.35. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 17.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -48.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.46 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.23% in the last 200 days.

