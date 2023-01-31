ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale

Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
uspostnews.com

Do investors need to be concerned about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)?

As of Wednesday, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RARE) stock closed at $45.24, down from $45.33 the previous day. While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -35.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.53 to $33.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.99% in the last 200 days.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
uspostnews.com

Do investors need to be concerned about Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)?

As of Thursday, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CAR) stock closed at $222.85, up from $210.37 the previous day. While Avis Budget Group Inc. has overperformed by 5.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAR rose by 24.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $327.80 to $131.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.18% in the last 200 days.
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
uspostnews.com

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

As of Thursday, Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock closed at $9.43, up from $9.39 the previous day. While Turtle Beach Corporation has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEAR fell by -55.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.33 to $6.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.11% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

How should investors view Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)?

In Wednesday’s session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) marked $16.26 per share, down from $16.80 in the previous session. While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN rose by 63.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.53 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.11% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Results from Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) show potential

As of Tuesday, Cvent Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CVT) stock closed at $8.07, up from $6.57 the previous day. While Cvent Holding Corp. has overperformed by 22.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVT rose by 22.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.45 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.75% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Results from EverQuote Inc. (EVER) show potential

As of Wednesday, EverQuote Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVER) stock closed at $16.04, up from $15.60 the previous day. While EverQuote Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVER fell by -2.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.86 to $5.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.74% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

The B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

A share of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) closed at $14.56 per share on Thursday, up from $14.51 day before. While B&G Foods Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -53.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.66 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.41% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) Sentiment Analysis

Currently, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) stock is trading at $42.07, marking a fall of -4.28% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -33.50% below its 52-week high of $63.26 and 41.51% above its 52-week low of $29.73. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.02% below the high and +35.56% above the low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy