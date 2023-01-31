In Wednesday’s session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) marked $16.26 per share, down from $16.80 in the previous session. While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN rose by 63.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.53 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.11% in the last 200 days.

1 DAY AGO