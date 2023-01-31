ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Roku, Velo3D, and Teladoc on Monday. Shares of Roku and Teladoc have fallen 89% and 91%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Velo3D has languished since lowering its guidance in November. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Evolus Inc. (EOLS) is warranted

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) marked $9.75 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $10.62. While Evolus Inc. has underperformed by -8.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EOLS rose by 30.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $6.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.62% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is warranted

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $22.07 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.75. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -23.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.00 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.30% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) did well last session?

In Wednesday’s session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) marked $12.20 per share, up from $11.46 in the previous session. While Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has overperformed by 6.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU"....
uspostnews.com

Samsara Inc. (IOT) did well last session?

In Tuesday’s session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) marked $13.64 per share, up from $13.46 in the previous session. While Samsara Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IOT fell by -18.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.42 to $8.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.65% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

The B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

A share of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) closed at $14.56 per share on Thursday, up from $14.51 day before. While B&G Foods Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -53.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.66 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.41% in the last 200 days.

