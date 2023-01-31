2022 has been a bad year for the equity market, with inflation and interest rates being the primary factors weighing on stocks throughout 2022. This meant that many quality stocks also suffered due to the overall market sentiments. On the other hand, this gives investors an opportunity to acquire quality stocks at a discount. To help you select, detailed below are 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO