As of Wednesday, EverQuote Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVER) stock closed at $16.04, up from $15.60 the previous day. While EverQuote Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVER fell by -2.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.86 to $5.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.74% in the last 200 days.

1 DAY AGO