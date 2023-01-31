ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ford recalling 462,000 SUVs for rear camera display failure

Ford Motor said Friday it is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The US automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States. Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries. The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update. Ford said in late 2021...
fordauthority.com

Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
fordauthority.com

U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos

Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds

Car buyers find it difficult to make the best choice from the many SUVs on the market. Here are the best 2023 SUVs for car buyers to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
fordauthority.com

1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction

Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

