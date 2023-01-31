ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Treasurer resigns

GALION―City Treasurer Rodney Sparks has announced his resignation, effective Feb. 28. He has served in the position since his first term in 2016. Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 733.31, the vacancy “shall be filled by appointment by the mayor for the remainder of the unexpired term.”. The Mayor’s...
GALION, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial

CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Brinker earns Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year award

“I had just walked out of the barn when I got the call that I had been selected. It was a complete surprise and so humbling.” That’s how Ian Brinker describes learning he was chosen as the Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year. “The award goes to someone...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
PICKERINGTON, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Classes offered to assist farmers market vendors

A class regarding the production of Cottage Foods is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. in Coshocton, Room 145. Emily Marrison, family and consumer sciences educator at the Coshocton OSU Extension office, will be teaching this class. She...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Confluence Cast: Eastland Mall

Eastland Mall, once a thriving hub of retail activity in Columbus, has closed its doors for good. Historian Doug Motz takes a look back at the history of the mall and examines its impact on the local community, the retail industry, and the city as a whole. We also discuss the political fights that have always followed developments in Columbus and the need to look at the plan for the neighborhood now that Eastland is gone.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Coshocton Rotary Club has a legacy of giving back

The Coshocton Rotary Club continues its legacy of giving back to the community. Established in 1918 in Coshocton, the club currently has 66 active members who work diligently to improve the community. Known for its “visible” local projects, such as the American flags throughout the city on patriotic holidays, the...
COSHOCTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

One Hour Road Trip: The Magickal World of Mount Vernon

There are very few things I enjoy more than getting suggestions for places to visit. Sure, I have a long list of things I want to see, do and experience in this lifetime. But when someone suggests to me that I check out something I’ve never heard of before, I tend to jump up and pay attention.
COLUMBUS, OH

