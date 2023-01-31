ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 5, 2023

Andrew Davis sold property at 125 Third St. to Casey Gibbons and Mary Rose Boyle for $340,000. David Robert Petrone sold property at 401 Lexington Ave. to Isabella Verardi for $40,265. Etna. Estate of Paul Lord sold property at 8 Robertson Pl to Michael and Michael Motta for $215,000. Jennifer...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Beloved “Lifestyle Destination” Closes Its Doors in Sewickley

It was more than a decade ago when Danielle Franks suggested sprucing up the quaint streets of Sewickley during a local mom’s club playgroup; her friend, Kristin Bourdeau, also admitted to feeling an “itch” to do something within the community. Both had backgrounds in retail, as well...
SEWICKLEY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
BUTLER, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures

A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🌭 February 2023 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Food news came in at a brisk pace last month. Let’s see who’s opening, closing or switching it up as we move into the heart of winter. 🍺 Aslin Beer Co., the Virginia-based brewer, is now open in the Terminal. This is the brewery’s fourth location nationally. The 10-barrel brewhouse sits alongside a coffee shop and 12,000 square foot dining area with a full food menu. (Strip District)
PITTSBURGH, PA
tourcounsel.com

Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
MONACA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Chamber Update: Jan. 2023

The Northside North Shore Chamber serves the business community in and around the Northside and has been doing so since 1897. Here are some of our recent activities and updates. Members. Renewed members: The following eight companies or organizations renewed their membership in the past month: Affolder Insurance, Clarise Fearn...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV.  She pointed...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy