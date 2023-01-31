Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 5, 2023
Andrew Davis sold property at 125 Third St. to Casey Gibbons and Mary Rose Boyle for $340,000. David Robert Petrone sold property at 401 Lexington Ave. to Isabella Verardi for $40,265. Etna. Estate of Paul Lord sold property at 8 Robertson Pl to Michael and Michael Motta for $215,000. Jennifer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
Allegheny County opens special appeal period for 2022 property assessments
After a year of legal wrangling and court challenges, some Allegheny County property owners have been given a second chance to appeal their 2022 property assessments, and an expert says that could provide tax refunds to some of the property owners. School districts and municipalities filed several thousand property assessment...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Beloved “Lifestyle Destination” Closes Its Doors in Sewickley
It was more than a decade ago when Danielle Franks suggested sprucing up the quaint streets of Sewickley during a local mom’s club playgroup; her friend, Kristin Bourdeau, also admitted to feeling an “itch” to do something within the community. Both had backgrounds in retail, as well...
beavercountyradio.com
Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business
HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
nextpittsburgh.com
11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures
A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
theincline.com
🌭 February 2023 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Food news came in at a brisk pace last month. Let’s see who’s opening, closing or switching it up as we move into the heart of winter. 🍺 Aslin Beer Co., the Virginia-based brewer, is now open in the Terminal. This is the brewery’s fourth location nationally. The 10-barrel brewhouse sits alongside a coffee shop and 12,000 square foot dining area with a full food menu. (Strip District)
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
Municipal Authority crews repairing water main break in Lower Burrell
New Kensington’s municipal authority crews were repairing two waterline breaks Thursday — a main line in Lower Burrell under Violet Drive and another waterline under Kennedy Avenue in New Kensington. Fluctuating temperatures and ground movement caused the two breaks, said Ron Balla, assistant superintendent of distribution for the...
tourcounsel.com
Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
thenorthsidechronicle.com
Chamber Update: Jan. 2023
The Northside North Shore Chamber serves the business community in and around the Northside and has been doing so since 1897. Here are some of our recent activities and updates. Members. Renewed members: The following eight companies or organizations renewed their membership in the past month: Affolder Insurance, Clarise Fearn...
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold at local Sheetz
The Sheetz earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Sad Mex: Why A Popular Oakland Eatery Just Shut Down After 30 Years
After three decades in Oakland, Mad Mex said “adios” to the neighborhood. The “funky fresh Cal-Mex” spot at 370 Atwood St. — big Burrito Restaurant Group’s first eatery — closed its doors for good on Jan. 31. Bill Fuller, president of big Burrito,...
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Bridge on Boulevard of the Allies closed after inspection
The City is immediately closing the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge after new inspection reports. The bridge runs along the Boulevard of the Allies and connects Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to Oakland and Downtown.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV. She pointed...
Nationwide pharmacist shortage impacting Pittsburgh area, some pharmacy chains cutting hours
A nationwide shortage of pharmacists is plaguing drug store chains, forcing some to cut hours, and we’re seeing the impact in the Pittsburgh area.
