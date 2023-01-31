Happy hour with the Orioles? Yes, get in on fun Friday with players, manager in Salisbury

Read full article on original website
fieldofschemes.com
Orioles owner on new lease: $600m+ in renovation money is nice and all, but let’s think bigger
Both the and Baltimore Banner have published weirdly parallel reports (both citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation) saying that Orioles owner John Angelos plans to pass on his option for a five-year lease extension when his current Camden Yards lease expires at the end of this year. This is not because he plans to move the team or threaten to, though — those same sources say Angelos may offer to sign a short-term extension if talks drag on past the end of this year — but rather because he wants to negotiate a new long-term lease deal, a la what the Ravens owners agreed to last month.
Orioles announce long-term plan to revitalize Camden Yards
Governor Wes Moore and the Orioles have announced their joint commitment to creating a long-term partnership with Camden Yards.
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
starpublications.online
Seaford basketball court named after former head coach Dave Baker
The Seaford High School Ben Sirman Gymnasium now has long time Coach Dave Baker’s name permanently in Seaford history as the court was named “Dave Baker Court” on Tuesday night. Coach Dave Baker came to Seaford after graduating from Western Maryland College in 1968 and was hired...
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
WMDT.com
Queen Anne’s bests rival Easton
CENTREVILLE, Md. – Queen Anne’s defended home court Tuesday night against the Easton Warriors, winning 51-46. Throughout the game it was blow for blow with neither team leading by more than six points at any point. Easton’s Shaun Moody and freshman Marshall Bailey would take control leading the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna's Yamir Knight named 2022 Delaware Gatorade Football Player of the Year
The final chapter of the decade-long run of Knights at Smyrna proved to be one of the best. Wide receiver Yamir Knight followed in the footsteps of his brothers Wade, Will, and Wayne, accounting for 29 touchdowns and 34 two-point conversions in leading the Eagles to the 2022 Class 3A State Title.
herefordharbinger.org
Fast food chains enter Hereford Zone
Raising Cane’s has expanded north and established a new restaurant in Towson. Mission BBQ recently opened in Hunt Valley. Royal Farms opened in Hereford this school year. Chain restaurants have touched the Northern Baltimore area, leaving many excited to dig into new fast food. The newest chain to Baltimore,...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
foxbaltimore.com
First measurable snow of the season possible for Baltimore Wednesday morning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a much colder and moist Tuesday, some wintry weather is now looking likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker will be moving in from the south after midnight Tuesday night after midnight. As overnight temperatures drop to the upper 20s and...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury holds Buddy Celebration
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury held their first annual Buddy Celebration on Tuesday. The event was held at the Room and Board and was done as a thank you from the city to their new hires for choosing the city as their career. We want to hear...
WBOC
Deep Discounts on Marine Memorabilia in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - When you walk through the front door of the Sea Shell Shop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, you're greeted by trinkets on the half shell. The shop has been using large clamshells for years to showcase much of the shore-themed merchandise at the store. But now many of these shells carry their own price tags.
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
Where Old Boat Gear Goes to Get Fixed
You’ve passed by it a thousand times. “And the times, they are a changing…” —Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. If you like boats, and old boats in particular, and you travel up and down Route 50, Maryland’s busy highway to the ocean, you must have noticed Marine Mart and American Outboard. They sit across the road from each other, a mile or so apart, halfway between Wye Mills and Easton, and it seems as if they’ve been there forever.
