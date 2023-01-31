Read full article on original website
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
gsabusiness.com
Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining
The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Very Local highlights popular food trucks that inspire 'What's on the menu, Greenville'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the foodie frenzy continues to build with every new restaurant in the Greenville area, so does the number of food trucks offering delicious mobile menu items. A Very Local episode of "What's on the menu, Greenville?" (first published on June 30, 2022) looks at just...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development
More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
WYFF4.com
Condado Tacos opening Greenville, South Carolina, location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new taco joint is coming to Greenville, South Carolina. Condado Tacos will open its newest location in Magnolia Park Shopping Center. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Magnolia Park location will be the first in South Carolina for the Columbus, Ohio-based brand.
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
WYFF4.com
Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
furman.edu
A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
FOX Carolina
Greenville patient talks about using popular weight loss drug
Celebrated for blazing a newfound trail, Clemson University gave Harvey Gantt a big thank you for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone...
Check those tickets: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg
Check those tickets! A $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spartanburg on Wednesday.
greenvillejournal.com
Local couple is matching up to $15K in donations for kids with developmental disabilities
The Center for Developmental Services, an Upstate multidisciplinary treatment facility for children with disabilities and developmental delays, is the beneficiary of a matching gift challenge that will be held throughout February, the organization announced Jan. 30. Retired Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Medical Director and CDS Board of Director Emeritus member...
Food stop lands Upstate man $250,000 lottery win
A food stop turned into a $250,000 lottery win for one Upstate man.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Upstate man wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket
An Upstate man scratched his way to a $500,000 lottery win. If only his wife believed him.
