Spartanburg, SC

gsabusiness.com

Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining

The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development

More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Condado Tacos opening Greenville, South Carolina, location

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new taco joint is coming to Greenville, South Carolina. Condado Tacos will open its newest location in Magnolia Park Shopping Center. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Magnolia Park location will be the first in South Carolina for the Columbus, Ohio-based brand.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities

A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville patient talks about using popular weight loss drug

Celebrated for blazing a newfound trail, Clemson University gave Harvey Gantt a big thank you for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Local couple is matching up to $15K in donations for kids with developmental disabilities

The Center for Developmental Services, an Upstate multidisciplinary treatment facility for children with disabilities and developmental delays, is the beneficiary of a matching gift challenge that will be held throughout February, the organization announced Jan. 30. Retired Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Medical Director and CDS Board of Director Emeritus member...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC

