Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Paul McCartney Called The Beatles’ Tour With Roy Orbison a ‘Historic Moment’

Paul McCartney called The Beatles‘ 1963 tour with Roy Orbison a “historic moment.” It was the “Pretty Woman” singer’s first tour of the U.K. and The Beatles’ third. The Fab Four had yet to conquer the U.S., but it was safe to say they’d already taken their country by storm, so much so that they became co-headliners with Orbison, originally the headlining act.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Whiskey Riff

Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

Taking it back to the beginning. Much like the name Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the racing world, when you think of country music, it’s hard not to immediately think Hank Williams, as well as his son, Hank Williams Jr. Of course ol’ Hank is iconic as anybody to every pick up a guitar and sing country music, but ol’ Bocephus was, and still is, quite the powerhouse himself. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, […] The post Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Late Singer Forged Her Own Path in Music

Lisa Marie Presley might not have had a career as successful as her father's, but she made sure that she would forge her own path, despite being brought up like royalty. Born as the only child of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's birth was highly publicized, and she was treated like a princess, and her death was just as highly publicized.
thedigitalfix.com

Val Kilmer almost fought this actor over Full Metal Jacket

Being involved in one of the best movies of all time and getting to work with the great Stanley Kubrick must be the experience of a lifetime. Well, Matthew Modine has a strange story for how he bagged the role in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, and it’s all thanks to Val Kilmer.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension

The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
musictimes.com

Harry Styles Who? Ashton Kutcher Does Not Know the 'As It Was' Hitmaker

Ashton Kutcher has openly apologized to singer Harry Styles for their highly unpleasant encounter at a friend's party. The 44-year-old actor admitted that he did not recognize the former One Direction singer when they first met, which led to him making humiliating statements. In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher confessed...
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Wins 2022 Drumeo Award For Foo Fighters Drummer's Tribute Performance

Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, scored an award following his emotional and notable performances during the tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Following Taylor Hawkins' death on March 25, Foo Fighters arranged the all-star Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts to pay tribute to the late drummer. A number of special guests filled in and played the drums in the band's songs, including Josh Freese (on "Times Like These" and "All My Life"), Travis Barker (on "The Pretender" and "Monkey Wrench"), Nandi Bushnell (on "Learn to Fly"), Rufus Taylor (on "These Days" and "Best of You"), and Omar Hakim (on "Aurora").
theminaretonline.org

Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits

It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...

