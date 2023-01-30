Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Dylan Used to ‘Walk out of the Room’ if He Heard Paul McCartney Playing Music
Bob Dylan was friends with John Lennon in the 1960s. He reportedly was less of a fan of the other Beatles, including Paul McCartney.
The Early Beatles Song That Made Paul McCartney Think ‘Now We’re Getting Somewhere’
An early Beatles song made Paul McCartney think 'now we're getting somewhere.'
petapixel.com
Paul McCartney Finds ‘Lost’ Photos of the Beatles from the Early 1960s
Paul McCartney will exhibit a series of unseen photos of the Beatles from their early 1960s heyday that he had lost until he found them in 2020. The National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London will host the series of unseen photos entitled: Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm.
Paul McCartney Called The Beatles’ Tour With Roy Orbison a ‘Historic Moment’
Paul McCartney called The Beatles‘ 1963 tour with Roy Orbison a “historic moment.” It was the “Pretty Woman” singer’s first tour of the U.K. and The Beatles’ third. The Fab Four had yet to conquer the U.S., but it was safe to say they’d already taken their country by storm, so much so that they became co-headliners with Orbison, originally the headlining act.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
John Lennon screamed and he screamed, and he learned to feel his fear and pain
"I am myself and I know why" - How John Lennon used primal therapy to create the Plastic Ono Band album
musictimes.com
Shakira Now 2023: Age, Net Worth+ New Diss Track Dropping on Her and Gerard Pique's Birthday?
Happy birthday Shakira! Happy birthday to her ex, Gerard Pique too! Unfortunately, given their fallout and the recent diss track that Shakira released, it appears that the two would not even exchange cordial birthday greetings. New Diss Track From Shakira?. What Shakira will reprotedly do though is release a new...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
John Lennon on the Moment He Knew the Beatles ‘Hit It Big’
The Beatles weren't always the cause of 'Beatlemania.' Here's what John Lennon said of the rock band's success and when he knew they made it.
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ Features a Member of the Plastic Ono Band
A member of the Plastic Ono Band compared The Rolling Stones' "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" to John Lennon's "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."
The Impressive and Diverse Life and Career of Billy Mumy: "The Twilight Zone," "Lost in Space," His Music, and Beyond
Billy Mumy remains one of the most beloved former child stars of all time. His performance on the classic TV sci-fi series, Lost in Space, will be forever cherished by viewers of all ages. But his career is vast beyond that iconic show.
Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”
Taking it back to the beginning. Much like the name Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the racing world, when you think of country music, it’s hard not to immediately think Hank Williams, as well as his son, Hank Williams Jr. Of course ol’ Hank is iconic as anybody to every pick up a guitar and sing country music, but ol’ Bocephus was, and still is, quite the powerhouse himself. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, […] The post Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” Gets 4,900 Percent Stream Surge Following ‘Last of Us’ Feature
In the third episode of the HBO zombie series Last of Us, characters Nick Offerman (Bill) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) share a moment where they play Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time.” After the episode aired, Ronstadt’s 1970 hit had a 4,900 percent increase in streams on Spotify, alone.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Late Singer Forged Her Own Path in Music
Lisa Marie Presley might not have had a career as successful as her father's, but she made sure that she would forge her own path, despite being brought up like royalty. Born as the only child of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's birth was highly publicized, and she was treated like a princess, and her death was just as highly publicized.
thedigitalfix.com
Val Kilmer almost fought this actor over Full Metal Jacket
Being involved in one of the best movies of all time and getting to work with the great Stanley Kubrick must be the experience of a lifetime. Well, Matthew Modine has a strange story for how he bagged the role in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, and it’s all thanks to Val Kilmer.
Charlie Watts Made a Joke During Ronnie Wood’s Rolling Stones Tryout
Ronnie Wood’s confidence during his Rolling Stones tryout made drummer Charlie Watts crack a good-natured joke.
Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension
The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Who? Ashton Kutcher Does Not Know the 'As It Was' Hitmaker
Ashton Kutcher has openly apologized to singer Harry Styles for their highly unpleasant encounter at a friend's party. The 44-year-old actor admitted that he did not recognize the former One Direction singer when they first met, which led to him making humiliating statements. In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher confessed...
musictimes.com
Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Wins 2022 Drumeo Award For Foo Fighters Drummer's Tribute Performance
Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, scored an award following his emotional and notable performances during the tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Following Taylor Hawkins' death on March 25, Foo Fighters arranged the all-star Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts to pay tribute to the late drummer. A number of special guests filled in and played the drums in the band's songs, including Josh Freese (on "Times Like These" and "All My Life"), Travis Barker (on "The Pretender" and "Monkey Wrench"), Nandi Bushnell (on "Learn to Fly"), Rufus Taylor (on "These Days" and "Best of You"), and Omar Hakim (on "Aurora").
theminaretonline.org
Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits
It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
Comments / 0