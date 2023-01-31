TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons: Our Head-To-Head Verdict

TaylorMade P770 Irons

The fact little has changed versus the prior model is testament to how good it was but the 2023 version produces a more consistent flight through the set and is more visually appealing, especially at address in the longer irons.

For

More user-friendly looks compared to previous generation

Improved ball flight consistency

Powerful feel

Against

Limited gains over prior model

Ping i230 Iron

The i230 is a reliable, versatile iron that can hit all the shots with a surprisingly high margin for error given its compact size. Produces a lively, stable feel with good distance and stopping power for competent players.

For

Solid, stable and lively feel

Compact long irons match the set better

Consistent carry distances

Against

Limited shelf appeal

Some may want a softer feel

TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons

It is exciting to see the amount of technology manufacturers are putting into the irons they are producing. Brands like TaylorMade and Ping both have strong reputations for producing some of the best golf irons on the market.

That is why we have been very excited to try out their latest releases, the TaylorMade P770 irons and the Ping i230 irons - two of the best irons for low handicap golfers . It can be difficult to know how to choose golf irons , but having tested both sets we believe both are excellent options to consider if you're looking to pick up a new set in 2023.

In our opinion, the P770 and the i230 are pushing at the boundaries of technology on offer, expanding on what TaylorMade and Ping achieved in some of the best TaylorMade irons and best Ping irons we've had the pleasure of playing with before. But how do these new offerings stack up against each other?

VIDEO: Watch Joel Tadman test the TaylorMade P770 and Ping i230 irons head to head

Looks

Visually, the P770 iron is a stunner and perhaps edges it in terms of looks. In our view the TaylorMade irons have a little more shelf appeal compared to the i230, which look a little plain in comparison. Equally, TaylorMade has not done much in terms of changing the aesthetic from the 2022 version of this club - but if it's not broken then don't fix it, right? One thing that certainly has changed is that they seem to have shrunk the clubhead down in size. It looks similar to some of the best blade irons on the market, and its compact design will make it more appealing to better players.

Comparatively, the Ping i230 delivers a traditional cavity-backed design. It's cavity is covered by a multi-material badge that provides a clean and simple look, which we did find a little underwhelming. Yet, some golfers may prefer this, and they may also enjoy the size difference on offer here too, with this iron looking a little bigger than the P770, which certainly helps to inspire more confidence at the address.

Sound and feel

The design of both clubs directly influences their feel on impact, and considering the hollow cavity in the TaylorMade irons, we were a little concerned at first that they may give off a metallic sound on impact. But during our testing, we were pleasantly surprised, with the P770, which produced a subtle 'thwack' that wasn't too harsh or overly firm, and still boasted a level of softness.

But we were more impressed with the contact the i230 delivered, which had more of a 'thud' sound and it did feel and sound a lot softer than the P770. While both clubs were very lively off the face, the i230 certainly felt like it delivered a little more stability and on that note wins when it comes to the feel on offer.

Performance

We tested both on the range and during a round at Princes Golf Club in Kent before spending some time indoors testing the clubs using the Foresight sports GCQuad Launch Monitor. And what you'll notice with both sets of irons is that there is not much discernible difference in terms of the data. Interestingly, both were pretty much identical for distance, spin, height and launch angles on offer.

The P770 and the i230 gave consistent carry distances of around 161 yards with each spinning around 6000rpm. While the P770 did launch fractionally higher with a touch less spin, the differences were marginal.

Ball flight

While the flight windows on the P770 were pretty consistent, we found there was a little more stability in what the i230 irons offered. Despite that, when we didn't quite catch the TaylorMade's long irons out of the middle, the ball would still only curve one or two yards either way and didn't lose quite as much height or distance as we expected. The i230 was more playable over a wider spectrum of shots - with a mid trajectory and we were able to gently shape shots when we wanted to.

Verdict

Overall, considering there was no great difference in the performance on offer, our decision choosing between both iron sets comes down to their feel and ball flights. Personally, this is where the Ping i230 ticks more boxes than the P770. While we preferred the sleek, compact look of the TaylorMade P770 irons, we gravitated more towards the forgiveness and control of the i230 irons. Both are lively off the face but in our view, the ping just feels a bit softer, which is something we prefer from our irons.

The i230 irons also provide a little more value for money, coming in at around £15 cheaper per club than the TaylorMade irons. So if you like a compact iron that delivers a lot of performance we think you’ll really enjoy the TaylorMade P770 but if you want something that’s a bit larger and a bit more user friendly then the Ping i230 is for you.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the TaylorMade P770 irons if…

- You like a compact look at address

- You want a livelier feel off the face

- You like to shape the ball a little more

Choose the Ping i230 irons if...

- You want to see a larger footprint at address

- You prefer a softer feel

- You prioritise a stable ball flight over workability