17 U-M faculty members named 2022 AAAS Fellows

The American Association for the Advancement of Science elected 17 University of Michigan faculty and staff members as 2022 Fellows. AAAS, which is the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals, announced that 506 scientists, engineers and innovators have been chosen for their scientifically and socially distinguished achievements.
