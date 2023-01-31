Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
WYFF4.com
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A murder suspect out of Florida has been arrested in North Carolina after a multi-county chase, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Flores, was wanted in both North Carolina and Florida for multiple felonies. The Rutherford County...
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, current school employee charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities say a former youth pastor and current school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities say on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating...
FOX Carolina
Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
WLOS.com
Opening statements begin in Candler woman's murder trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Prosecutors laid out a case of control and anger Wednesday in the murder trial of a Candler woman. Shannon Daves is charged with murdering her boyfriend Michael Evans in their home in 2020. In opening statements, prosecutors said Daves held power over Evans and Evans...
3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
WLOS.com
Jury seated in Candler woman's murder trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Candler woman on trial for murder in the death of her boyfriend said she shot him in self-defense. The deadly shooting, which happened in 2020, was captured by a camera inside the couple's home. A jury was seated late Tuesday afternoon after two days...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
FOX Carolina
Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
WYFF4.com
Judge considers testimony on alleged financial crimes in Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jurors in the trial of Alex Murdaugh learned Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat of his dad, Alex, with a tree on the family's hunting property roughly an hour before he and Maggie and Murdaugh were killed. The video was sent at 7:56 p.m. June 7, 2021,...
North Carolina woman facing up to 20 years for fentanyl distribution
A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty on Monday morning to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl.
Two accused in series of Asheville business break-ins
Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
WLOS.com
Wanted: Duo makes off with stolen guns from shooting range/gun shop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We’ve been in business 35 years. We’ve never had anybody run out of the store with a gun before,” On Target Shooting Range and Gun Shop owner, Niko Stucker. Authorities in Asheville are asking for help after a brazen robbery at...
WLOS.com
Second person arrested in connection with New Year's Eve shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has been taken into custody in connection with a New Year’s Even shooting in Asheville. Authorities say detectives with the Asheville Police Department apprehended Adrian Michael Watts, 30, on Wednesday, Feb. 2023, at around 3:30 p.m. During the arrest, Watts was...
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man who escaped from ambulance Thursday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office a missing man who escaped from an ambulance Thursday. They added that he was safe!. Deputies said the man escaped near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 at around 3 p.m. He was wearing a...
