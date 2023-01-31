ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Opening statements begin in Candler woman's murder trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Prosecutors laid out a case of control and anger Wednesday in the murder trial of a Candler woman. Shannon Daves is charged with murdering her boyfriend Michael Evans in their home in 2020. In opening statements, prosecutors said Daves held power over Evans and Evans...
CANDLER, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
WLOS.com

Jury seated in Candler woman's murder trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Candler woman on trial for murder in the death of her boyfriend said she shot him in self-defense. The deadly shooting, which happened in 2020, was captured by a camera inside the couple's home. A jury was seated late Tuesday afternoon after two days...
CANDLER, NC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
LEICESTER, NC
WLOS.com

Second person arrested in connection with New Year's Eve shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has been taken into custody in connection with a New Year’s Even shooting in Asheville. Authorities say detectives with the Asheville Police Department apprehended Adrian Michael Watts, 30, on Wednesday, Feb. 2023, at around 3:30 p.m. During the arrest, Watts was...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy