The Diplomat
What Indonesia Can Learn From Cambodia Regarding the Myanmar Crisis
Cambodia, as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022, was forced to address a host of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic troubles, the Taiwan Strait crisis, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the civil war in Myanmar. Among the aforementioned issues, Myanmar’s domestic crisis was the challenge that most directly affected the Southeast Asian regional bloc. During its year as ASEAN chair, Cambodia put a lot of effort into resolving the crisis, and Cambodia’s top diplomats made a number of visits to the country. Despite the fact that there was little progress in the implementation on ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus peace plan, there are some lessons that Indonesia, ASEAN’s current chair, can learn from Cambodia.
The Diplomat
US Burma Act Uplifts the Resistance Movement in Myanmar
The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) sent shockwaves through the military regime in Myanmar, which illegally seized power in February 2021. The 2023 NDAA incorporates the long-delayed Burma Act, building on precedent set in 2022 when Senator Mitch McConnell added some key points from an earlier version of the Burma Act into last year’s NDAA. Having the Burma Act embedded in the NDAA suggests that U.S. support for the resistance in Myanmar could become a national security priority for the U.S. Congress.
The Diplomat
Does Anyone Want to Solve the Rohingya Crisis?
The Rohingya minority is facing a genocide launched by the Myanmar military, or Tatmadaw. It is causing one of the world’s largest refugee crises. Millions of Rohingya are now sheltered in refugee camps outside of Myanmar, but the largest number – over a million – are in Bangladesh. The largest exodus took place in 2017 when over 700,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh, but that marked the continuation of the influx that started in 1977, when the Tatmadaw launched Operation Dragon King (Naga Min) in Rakhine state.
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
The Diplomat
What Does a New IMF Loan Mean for Bangladesh?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh: $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangements and $1.4 billion under the new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The IMF announcement noted that “Bangladesh is the first Asian country to access the RSF.”
The Diplomat
North Korea Reaffirms ‘Nuke for Nuke’ Stance Against US
A spokesperson of the North Korean Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing the United States’ moves to “demonize” the North. “The military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has reached an extreme red-line due to the reckless military confrontational maneuvers and hostile acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces,” the spokesperson said in a statement published by the North’s state-controlled media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), on Thursday.
The Diplomat
Can Indonesia Achieve Its Electric Vehicle Ambitions?
“By 2027, we may be one of the top three countries in the world producing EV batteries as well as electric cars.” So said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, at a government meeting on January 17. Luhut’s optimistic declaration followed the recent...
The Diplomat
Is China a ‘Paper Tiger’?
While leading the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Mao Zedong often referred to the United States as a “paper tiger,” an entity that appeared fierce and powerful but that was ultimately flimsy and incapable of acting on its apparent power. At the time, the United States was one of two global superpowers with the world’s largest economy. To a certain extent, however, the critique made sense. Despite all its power, the United States, with its complex political system and deep integration with the world economy, faced multiple constraints that limited its decision-making to an extent that the wishes and words of U.S. politicians could not always be matched by deeds.
The Diplomat
A Gender Perspective on HIV Prevalence in Uzbekistan
Despite the fact that men constitute the majority (55 percent) of people living with HIV in Uzbekistan, it is women who are disproportionately affected by the virus and related socioeconomic issues. Because of the inequalities that influence every aspect of their life, it is more difficult for women to have access to information about HIV and its transmission, to test for HIV, to receive a consultation, or to access treatment.
