northbaybusinessjournal.com
Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store
One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location. An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
DoorDash eyes Sonoma County for DashMart everyday-essentials delivery hub
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a major U.S. player in third-party delivery from restaurants, coffee shops and increasingly grocery and convenience stores, wants to open one of its new delivery hubs in Santa Rosa. An affiliate of the San Francisco-based company leased a 9,380-square-foot former Performance Shoes space at 1993 Santa Rosa...
sonomacountygazette.com
History corner: Monte Rio Hotel celebrates more than 100 years in river area
Thankful we dodged the flooding last month, but it was close, and we had trees down, power outages and road damage. Glad the drought has improved and let’s hope we have continued, but moderate rain the next few months. The small town of Monte Rio was once a popular...
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 4: Six Sigma Ranch
By mid-summer 2022, We’d become experts at RV camping. We found some kind of compromise between the comforts of RVing and the nostalgia of tent camping. While we enjoyed the comforts of a bathroom and kitchen on wheels, glamping chairs, and carpet to boot, we decided the sleeping bags would stay. After years of tent camping, sheets seemed wrong, while zip-up flannel bags somehow seemed like a token to the good old days, even in summer. This was our final resolution between the two worlds.
sonomamag.com
45 Black-Owned Businesses in Sonoma County
Looking to support Black-owned businesses in Sonoma County this Black History Month and throughout the rest of the year?. From winemakers to restaurant owners and wardrobe stylists, here are the Black entrepreneurs leaving their mark on Sonoma County. Food and drink. Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: Chef-owner Wodeyelesh Merso crafts soul-soothing, spectacularly...
Willits News
New Mendocino County Courthouse on track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
sonomamag.com
HenHouse Brewing to Release Coveted Big Chicken Monday. Here’s Where to Find It
A clucking good time is in store for beer lovers starting Monday, Feb. 6, when HenHouse Brewing releases its highly anticipated Big Chicken “Zero-Day” Double IPA at taprooms, bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area. This will be the eighth annual release of Big Chicken, and HenHouse expects...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
walnutcreekmagazine.com
What to expect at Broadway Plaza in 2023
Shops, restaurants, a health club, bocce ball and bowling are some of the additions Walnut Creek will see at Broadway Plaza in 2023. The open-air East Bay shopping destination will welcome more businesses this year, including luxury brand Louie Vuitton, athletic club Life Time, and Pinstripes, a place for food, fun, and events.
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
NBC Bay Area
Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System
Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports. The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.
Now is the best time for 'demanding' Bay Area waterfall hike on Mount Tam
"I thought I was going to have a heart attack."
menifee247.com
Santa Rosa Academy declared safe after lockdown
Parents line up to pick up their students as police prepare to leave Santa Rosa Academy. (Staff photo) Menifee Police called the report of a suspicious person unfounded after using a large police presence to lock down and clear the campus of Santa Rosa Academy on Thursday. Out of an...
ksro.com
The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties
Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
