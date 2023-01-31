ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving Maine, but says he'll be back

AUGUSTA, Maine — Nirav Shah has had a major impact on Maine in a short time. Now he’s leaving for a bigger job, but said he plans to come back. "Leaving professionally is very hard but because of the connections and roots we have... we are not necessarily leaving the state, We are keeping the house here and will come back as often as the schedule allows."
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WINDHAM, ME
observer-me.com

MaineCF awards $11,000 to Monson Free Public Library Association

The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $153,000 in grants from its Conservation for All program to 12 nonprofit organizations that promote access to the outdoors. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF made seven additional grants totaling $34,400. The Monson Free Public Library Association received $11,000 to expand its gear library.
MONSON, ME
mainepublic.org

Gov. Mills nominates director for new Office of Affordable Health Care

Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a director for a new state Office of Affordable Health Care. Meg Garratt-Reed is the governor's top pick to head the office that's charged with analyzing what's driving health care costs and proposing solutions. Garratt-Reed currently helms Maine's office of the Health Insurance Marketplace and...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage

Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
mainepublic.org

New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine

A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine. The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.
MAINE STATE

