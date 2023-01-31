Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
observer-me.com
Gov. Mills announces Maine Veterans’ Dental Network to continue services with $200,000 grant
AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills announced that, due to a generous $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network will continue its dental services for Maine veterans who otherwise cannot afford them. “I am truly and deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their incredible...
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving Maine, but says he'll be back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Nirav Shah has had a major impact on Maine in a short time. Now he’s leaving for a bigger job, but said he plans to come back. "Leaving professionally is very hard but because of the connections and roots we have... we are not necessarily leaving the state, We are keeping the house here and will come back as often as the schedule allows."
mainepublic.org
Record number of drug overdose deaths in Maine underscore gaps in access to treatment
Ryan Paige is never far from his phone. He's the guy people call when they've hit rock bottom and want treatment for substance use disorder, but can't find any place to go. He's their last ditch attempt at getting help. Sitting in his kitchen, his phone rings. "How you feelin'?...
mainepublic.org
More than 50 farms Maine farms impacted by PFAS, but state officials see ‘glimmer of hope’
Maine agricultural officials said Wednesday that they are working with more than 50 farms around the state that have been found to be contaminated with the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. But while research into PFAS mitigation is ongoing, both in Maine and across the country, state officials said they...
observer-me.com
How’s your heart? Northern Light Health will ‘Go Red’ on Friday
BREWER — Northern Light Health organizations from Portland to Presque Isle will “Go Red for Women,” encouraging employees and all Mainers to wear red on Friday, Feb. 3 to help raise awareness of heart disease, particularly among women. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for...
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
WPFO
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WMTW
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
observer-me.com
MaineCF awards $11,000 to Monson Free Public Library Association
The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $153,000 in grants from its Conservation for All program to 12 nonprofit organizations that promote access to the outdoors. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF made seven additional grants totaling $34,400. The Monson Free Public Library Association received $11,000 to expand its gear library.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
mainepublic.org
Gov. Mills nominates director for new Office of Affordable Health Care
Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a director for a new state Office of Affordable Health Care. Meg Garratt-Reed is the governor's top pick to head the office that's charged with analyzing what's driving health care costs and proposing solutions. Garratt-Reed currently helms Maine's office of the Health Insurance Marketplace and...
newsfromthestates.com
About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage
Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
WPFO
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
mainepublic.org
New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine
A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine. The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.
mainepublic.org
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
