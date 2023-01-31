ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf.com

Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach

When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast

Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The PGA Tour is headed back to Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic venues in golf, for one of the biggest pro-am events of the year. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each professional in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
FanSided

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week

Breaking down our PGA Tour expert picks for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in golf this week with the three-course rotation and 54-hole cut returning. Jon Rahm’s winning streak has come to an end and now he’s just done playing…well, he’s just not in the field for this week’s PGA Tour stop at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the Spaniard on an absolute heater still finished Top 10 last week at Torrey Pines despite playing horribly (by his standards) on Sunday.
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: What really makes a wedge work?

Having been in the wedge business for over thirty years now, and having focused my entire life’s work on how to make wedges work better, one of my biggest frustrations is how under-informed most golfers are about wedges in general, and how misinformed most are about the elements of a wedge that really affect performance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season

PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Golf.com

5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)

Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.

