The PGA Tour is headed back to Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic venues in golf, for one of the biggest pro-am events of the year. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each professional in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.

2 DAYS AGO