golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
Josh Allen's tee times, partner for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking part in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. You might’ve heard because he decided to skip out on the 2023 Pro Bowl to do so. Although, the reason initially given was his elbow injury he played through during the season. Regardless, Allen...
golfmagic.com
Bubba Watson gives PGA boss direct message after reacting to Masters dinner joke
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson has reacted to Scottie Scheffler's Masters dinner-for-one joke as he revealed he'll beg PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to play in the 2023 PNC Championship with his son. Reigning Masters champion Scheffler previously said he had planned to have "a little table in the corner" for...
Masters Winner Says 2023 Augusta National Appearance Will Be His Last
A back injury and competing on the lengthened course have persuaded 1987 winner Larry Mize to call it a day
TV Times: How to Watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Photos: Check out the celebrities at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The best players in the world (and famous celebrities) return to the Monterey Peninsula this week for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will host the first three rounds before Sunday’s final round is played at Pebble.
Pebble Beach makes 8th hole safer after Spieth's daring shot
Jordan Spieth's daring second shot over a cliff at the eighth hole in last year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be harder to replicate this year after an adjustment that Gary Young, the PGA Tour's chief referee for this week, illustrated to ESPN.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast
Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour is headed back to Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic venues in golf, for one of the biggest pro-am events of the year. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each professional in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
Breaking down our PGA Tour expert picks for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in golf this week with the three-course rotation and 54-hole cut returning. Jon Rahm’s winning streak has come to an end and now he’s just done playing…well, he’s just not in the field for this week’s PGA Tour stop at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the Spaniard on an absolute heater still finished Top 10 last week at Torrey Pines despite playing horribly (by his standards) on Sunday.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: What really makes a wedge work?
Having been in the wedge business for over thirty years now, and having focused my entire life’s work on how to make wedges work better, one of my biggest frustrations is how under-informed most golfers are about wedges in general, and how misinformed most are about the elements of a wedge that really affect performance.
golfmagic.com
Kyle Berkshire makes HUGE CLAIM about future of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players
Two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire believes in 10 years time that one of the "absolute must-haves" if you want to become one of the best players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be to possess a 120mph clubhead speed. Berkshire, 26, spoke exclusively to GolfMagic Equipment...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Centre Daily
Listen: Will Max Homa win a major in 2023? Plus a preview of this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max Homa and Rory McIlroy winning in the same week is about as good as it gets for a weekend of golf. Homa claimed his fourth win in California and that got us thinking, what are his chances at this year’s U.S. Open being held at LA Country Club?
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course & Field Breakdown, Key Stats
Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, and Matthew Fitzpatrick headline the 156-player field this week at Pebble Beach.
Hank Lebioda leads after one round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Hank Lebioda piled up nine birdies to shoot an 8-under-par 63 and take the first-round lead at the AT&T Pebble
Golf.com
5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)
Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.
