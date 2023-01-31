Read full article on original website
Related
thegolfnewsnet.com
Patrick Reed blames marshals, rules officials for tree lost-ball ruling, confusion at Dubai Desert Classic
Patrick Reed has spoken up now two days removed from hitting his ball into a palm tree and receiving a controversial ruling in his favor at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. In short, Reed said the whole situation was not controversial and pinned DP World Tour officials and marshals for him looking up the wrong tree to find his ball.
GolfWRX
VRST Golf unveils new clothing line for 2023
This week, a new golf clothing line was announced by VRST Golf. The brand launched in 2021 and is a men’s apparel line that brings style and versatility to both the athlete and everyday man, where pieces can be worn for training to casually getting around town. With the...
Golf.com
2023 drivers buying guide: 5 drivers for every golfer type
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking down some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to...
Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral
Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
golfmagic.com
Bubba Watson gives PGA boss direct message after reacting to Masters dinner joke
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson has reacted to Scottie Scheffler's Masters dinner-for-one joke as he revealed he'll beg PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to play in the 2023 PNC Championship with his son. Reigning Masters champion Scheffler previously said he had planned to have "a little table in the corner" for...
golfmagic.com
Kyle Berkshire makes HUGE CLAIM about future of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players
Two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire believes in 10 years time that one of the "absolute must-haves" if you want to become one of the best players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be to possess a 120mph clubhead speed. Berkshire, 26, spoke exclusively to GolfMagic Equipment...
Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)
Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Hypebae
Meet Megan LaMothe -- The Woman Changing The Golf Game
Megan LaMothe never asked for any handouts. As a small business owner she’s earned every success and taken every failure on the chin. LaMothe is the founder and CEO of Foray Golf, a lifestyle apparel brand founded in 2016 that stands out in the golf space by making products for women, by women.
Genie Bouchard Rocks Ab-Baring Two-Piece Set at Pegasus World Cup
The tennis pro wore a preppy outfit at the horse racing event.
Wedge Trainer Review
The Wedge Trainer is aimed at helping golfers of all ages and abilities to reduce the activity of the wrists when chipping and pitching
Golf.com
5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy makes HUGE CHANGES to his golf bag to start 2023
Rory McIlroy incredibly removed two of his TaylorMade MG3 Raw Wedges and replaced them with Titleist Vokey Wedges en route to winning the Dubai Desert Classic in his first start of 2023 on the DP World Tour. McIlroy, a TaylorMade staff player, had a full set of TaylorMade MG3 Wedges...
Golf Digest
Man makes absurdly long putt in absurdly large private jet, celebrates appropriately
Videos of golfers flying around on private jets are nothing new. Neither are videos of golfers making putts on private jets (Thank you, Bubba Watson). But we've never seen a video of a golfer flying around on a private jet while making a putt quite like this. Have a look...
GolfWRX
Clement: Swing more slowly for more distance
Shawn Clement is the new Director of Development at the Royal Quebec Golf Academy in Quebec City, Canada and a class A PGA teaching professional. Shawn was a 2011 and 2015 Ontario PGA Teacher of the Year nominee while Directing at the Richmond Hill Golf Learning Centre. He was also voted in the top 10 (tied with Martin Hall at No. 9) as most sought after teacher on the internet in 2016 with 83 000 subscribers on YouTube and 36 millions natural views. Shawn has been writing for numerous publications since 2001 including Golf Tips Magazine and Score Golf Magazine. He also appeared of the Golf Channel’s Academy Live in July 2001 with Jerry Foltz and Mike Ritz. Shawn Clement has the distinction of being one of the only professionals fit by Ping’s Tour fitting centre where he was fitted with left and right handed clubs including 2 drivers with 115 plus miles per hour and 300 plus yard drives from both sides.
Soccer legend makes insane shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Gareth Bale has been a genius on the soccer pitch. He definitely knows how to use a pitching wedge, too. The Welsh football legend, known for his heroics with Tottenham and Real Madrid, is currently playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he hit a ridiculous shot Thursday. Truth be told, there was some Read more... The post Soccer legend makes insane shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAA Has A Herd Of Broncos For Sale In February
Which one of these vintage Ford Broncos would you put in your collection?. With a continuous production run from 1966 through 1996, the Bronco went through five distinct generation changes over the course of 30 years. The very first generation Bronco was produced from 1966 through 1977, and Ford designed and built the off-road compete against the Jeep CJ-5 and International Harvester Scout in the off-road market. Here are some of the best examples of the first-generation Ford Bronco on the market, heading to the GAA Classic Cars Auction.
insideevs.com
Toyota Calls On Science To Tell EV-Only Extremists That They’re Wrong
Toyota is known mostly for its hybrid-powered vehicles, with the Prius first coming into mind, but with all the other manufacturers racing towards an EV-only future, the Japanese brand seems to be lagging in terms of a wider-scale adoption on the electric-only front. In fact, it’s reportedly one of the...
Golf Digest
Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.
PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
Comments / 0