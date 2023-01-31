Read full article on original website
News Now Warsaw
Author Dr. Kary Oberbrunner to Speak at Grace College
WINONA LAKE — Bestselling author Dr. Kary Oberbrunner will be on campus at Grace College for two days in February. At 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, he will co-host a presentation with author Michelle Weidenbenner on cutting-edge trends in the publishing industry at the Grace College Morgan Library. The...
News Now Warsaw
Panel discussion at Grace College will look at Black Panther movie
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host a panel discussion connected to Black History month, and the public is invited to attend. The panel discussion, “The Black Panther Franchise: Love, Solidarity, Critique,” on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in Westminster East Banquet Hall. Dr. Jared Burkholder,...
inkfreenews.com
Miller Family Pavilion: Not Just For Ice Skating
WINONA LAKE — What began several years ago as a white paper by Kosciusko Leadership Academy students has come to fruition in Winona Lake. The paper identified the need for an ice skating rink in the Warsaw area. Three subsequent papers by later KLA classes furthered the narrative. In...
News Now Warsaw
Co-founder of The Onion speaker at PFW on Feb. 16
FORT WAYNE — Scott Dikkers, co-founder of the iconic comedy empire The Onion, is the next speaker for this season’s Omnibus Speaker Series at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Dikkers’ presentation, “The Funny Story behind the Funny Stories” will be held on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Auer Performance Hall on the PFW campus.
swineweb.com
Indiana Pork Names Award Winners
Indiana Pork recently presented three awards to individuals who have dedicated much time to advancing the pig industry. Mark York was the recipient of the Producer Meritorious Service Award. He farms in Wabash County with his wife Christine. Mark is a Purdue graduate, with a degree in Ag Economics, and is a former president of the Indiana Pork Board. He is active in his community serving as Wabash County Farm Bureau President. Mark and Christine were honored as the first Wabash County Farm Family of the Year by their Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and Mark received Master Farmer designation in 2017. He has also led a ground pork donation project that supports Wabash County Food pantries.
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
WANE-TV
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
News Now Warsaw
Parrett retires after 24 years with Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory
WARSAW — After four years of volunteer service and about 20 years as a full-time firefighter, Fred Parrett decided to retire from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. On Monday evening, a retirement party for Parrett, 53, was held at WWFT station No. 3 in his honor, with many of his friends, family and co-workers there to wish him well.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games. 4A Sectional at Huntington NorthSouth Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at […]
News Now Warsaw
WCS, OrthoWorx host roundtable with students, IEDC
Warsaw — Warsaw Community Schools, in partnership with OrthoWorx, recently hosted a roundtable with Tony Denhart, the Executive Vice President of Workforce and Talent from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, at Warsaw Community High School. Fourteen students from Warsaw, Wawasee, and Whitko participated in the roundtable discussion, which was...
Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WANE-TV
Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
inkfreenews.com
Free Groceries Available To Those With Type 2 Diabetes
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA recently announced a brand new program for Type 2 diabetics called “What Can I Eat.”. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with Type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control.
WOWO News
Patti Hays announces candidacy for Fort Wayne City Council’s 4th District
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Patti Hays announced that she has filed paperwork to run for city council in the 4th District, which includes Waynedale and Aboite. Hays will seek the Democratic nomination for the district, currently served by Councilman Jason Arp, on May 9. Arp will be running for the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor, leaving his city council seat empty.
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
WANE-TV
S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
