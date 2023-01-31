Read full article on original website
Lana Del Rey, Latto, Becky G Named 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards Recipients
Lana Del Rey, TWICE, and Becky G have been announced as honorees for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The ceremony, which aims to honor “influential female powerhouses,” according to Billboard, will also award Latto, Kim Petras, Doechii, and Lainey Wilson across various categories. Hosted by writer and actress Quinta Brunson, the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will return to the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 1. Performers, as well as this year’s Women of the Year recipient, will be announced at a later date. “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists...
How I Found Love and Acceptance as a Drag Queen
Suruj Rajkhowa, an artist, drag performer and model from Mumbai, India, still fondly remembers the first time they met their partner seven years ago. I Fell in Love With a Gender Non-Conforming Person. Here’s What I Learned. Arman Khan. “It was over one of those video platforms where you...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
David Crosby Once Slammed Punk Rock Music As “All Dumb Stuff”
As a member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby was a formative part of music history. Multiple genres – even the seemingly unrelated – have built on one another, like many musical styling tracing their roots back to blues. But Crosby had a very unfavorable about punk rock, which he saw as useless to the artistic medium.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'
'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
Stereogum
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
6 of Peter Gabriel’s Favorite Songs
Since his earliest inception into music with Genesis in the late 1960s through the mid-’70s and his diverse solo career of progressive, world, and experimental rock and pop, Peter Gabriel has influenced numerous artists from Radiohead, The Killers, Sarah McLachlan, Coldplay, and Kate Bush, who even shared a duet with him on his 1986 track “Don’t Give Up.”
Thousands of People Can’t Stop Watching AI-Generated Sitcom ‘Nothing, Forever’
Thousands of people at a time are watching “Nothing, Forever,” an AI-generated and nonsensical version of “Seinfeld” that streams perpetually on Twitch. When Motherboard reported on the show on Tuesday, the Twitch account that the show runs on, @watchmeforever, only had around a hundred followers and sixteen viewers. By Thursday morning, the channel rose to 47,000 followers and a steady stream of around 11,000 active viewers at once, making the show the first AI-generated sitcom with a growing audience.
Ludovico Einaudi stuns fan by joining him on the piano at an airport
Ludovico Einaudi stunned a young fan at an airport when he joined him on the piano over the weekend. The Italian pianist stood alongside the fan to play his track “Nuvole Bianche” while people waited in an airport sitting area.Einaudi who started his career as a classical composer, is also known for his moving piano ballads and film and TV scores, including This Is England.In a video shared on Einaudi’s Tiktok, he can be seen approaching the piano and playing with one hand alongside the young boy.The video, captioned “a truly special moment” has amassed almost 200,000 views on...
This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty. The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs. “The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions...
The Bob Dylan Song He Shared and Performed With George Harrison
Bob Dylan and George Harrison released a version of the same song in the same year, and later performed it together
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
