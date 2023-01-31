ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lana Del Rey, Latto, Becky G Named 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards Recipients

Lana Del Rey, TWICE, and Becky G have been announced as honorees for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The ceremony, which aims to honor “influential female powerhouses,” according to Billboard, will also award Latto, Kim Petras, Doechii, and Lainey Wilson across various categories. Hosted by writer and actress Quinta Brunson, the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will return to the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 1. Performers, as well as this year’s Women of the Year recipient, will be announced at a later date. “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

How I Found Love and Acceptance as a Drag Queen

Suruj Rajkhowa, an artist, drag performer and model from Mumbai, India, still fondly remembers the first time they met their partner seven years ago. I Fell in Love With a Gender Non-Conforming Person. Here’s What I Learned. Arman Khan. “It was over one of those video platforms where you...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Indy100

Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'

'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
Stereogum

Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)

Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
American Songwriter

6 of Peter Gabriel’s Favorite Songs

Since his earliest inception into music with Genesis in the late 1960s through the mid-’70s and his diverse solo career of progressive, world, and experimental rock and pop, Peter Gabriel has influenced numerous artists from Radiohead, The Killers, Sarah McLachlan, Coldplay, and Kate Bush, who even shared a duet with him on his 1986 track “Don’t Give Up.”
Vice

Thousands of People Can’t Stop Watching AI-Generated Sitcom ‘Nothing, Forever’

Thousands of people at a time are watching “Nothing, Forever,” an AI-generated and nonsensical version of “Seinfeld” that streams perpetually on Twitch. When Motherboard reported on the show on Tuesday, the Twitch account that the show runs on, @watchmeforever, only had around a hundred followers and sixteen viewers. By Thursday morning, the channel rose to 47,000 followers and a steady stream of around 11,000 active viewers at once, making the show the first AI-generated sitcom with a growing audience.
The Independent

Ludovico Einaudi stuns fan by joining him on the piano at an airport

Ludovico Einaudi stunned a young fan at an airport when he joined him on the piano over the weekend. The Italian pianist stood alongside the fan to play his track “Nuvole Bianche” while people waited in an airport sitting area.Einaudi who started his career as a classical composer, is also known for his moving piano ballads and film and TV scores, including This Is England.In a video shared on Einaudi’s Tiktok, he can be seen approaching the piano and playing with one hand alongside the young boy.The video, captioned “a truly special moment” has amassed almost 200,000 views on...
Robb Report

This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty.  The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs. “The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
119K+
Followers
24K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy