Ludovico Einaudi stunned a young fan at an airport when he joined him on the piano over the weekend. The Italian pianist stood alongside the fan to play his track “Nuvole Bianche” while people waited in an airport sitting area.Einaudi who started his career as a classical composer, is also known for his moving piano ballads and film and TV scores, including This Is England.In a video shared on Einaudi’s Tiktok, he can be seen approaching the piano and playing with one hand alongside the young boy.The video, captioned “a truly special moment” has amassed almost 200,000 views on...

2 DAYS AGO