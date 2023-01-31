Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Iridium Releases Certus-based Portable Communicator
Satellite operator Iridium today announced the availability of its Go! exec portable satellite communication device, which brings Iridium Certus network capability to the Go! series. The original Go! device will continue to be available but it is limited to the slower original Iridium 2.4-kpbs speed, while the Go! exec provides Iridium Certus 100 capability (88 kbps download and 22 kbps upload).
Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI
Microsoft has launched Teams Premium and packed a ton of AI features into the new paid tier of service. Today, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a new tier of service for the company’s Slack competitor. While there are a ton of new features added for the higher tier of service, the standout is those enabled with Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
C3ai has soared 86% year-to-date as investor frenzy for artificial intelligence builds amid ChatGPT success
C3.ai has soared 86% year-to-date as an investor frenzy builds for artificial intelligence. The surge higher has happened amid the growing success of OpenAI's ChatGPT product. C3.ai announced on Tuesday that it would integrate ChatGPT into its product suite. Shares of C3.ai have soared 85% year-to-date as an investor frenzy...
ChatGPT parent OpenAI faces a blockchain rival as a new NFT project creates 3D avatars from text
OpenAI, the creator of the language bot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could face competition from Polygon's blockchain AI product, CharacterGPT. While Dall-E creates images, CharacterGPT is designed to generate a 3D avatar that can answer questions on the fly. Polygon has previously partnered with notable brands including Starbucks, Nike,...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance partners with Mastercard to launch prepaid crypto card
Binance recently announced a partnership with Mastercard to launch the Binance Card in Brazil. The prepaid crypto card is issued by Dock, allowing users to pay bills and make purchases via crypto. It acts as the bridge that connects traditional financial services with the crypto industry. Despite being in its...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
cryptonewsz.com
$SUDO governance to be launched soon
$SUDO governance will be launched in the very near future. The lockdrop and the airdrop will be used in conjunction with this occurrence. However, SUDO will initially continue to be non-transferable. Transferability may be made available in this scenario with the help of a standard governance vote. SUDO happens to...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
cryptonewsz.com
Kana Labs is onboarding Polygon blockchain ecosystem
Kana Labs is pleased and proud to announce that they will add the Polygon blockchain ecosystem to their entire retinue of products. In the case of Kana Labs, it is a chain-agnostic multi-chain DeFi super app. It is working hard to increase the number of backed blockchains in its product portfolio.
coinchapter.com
CryptoAI: a new project willing to bring the AI revolution at the service of crypto.
On the 28th of January, CryptoAI, an ERC-20 token dedicated to making artificial intelligence technology more accessible and widely-known in the cryptocurrency space was launched. Making AI technology more accessible to a wider audience is essential to realize its full potential. By simplifying the accessibility of AI tools, more people...
Google develops powerful AI chatbot to compete ChatGPT
The competition for artificial intelligence supremacy has begun. The sudden interest in AI-enabled chatbot systems, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, appears to have Google feeling the heat. This year, Google plans to showcase more than 20 AI-powered projects, including a version of its search engine with chatbot features, all of which...
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
BBC
Mobile phone fraud: 'They stole £22,500 using my banking app'
A pickpocket took Jacopo de Simone's mobile phone and used his banking apps to steal £22,500. He said his bank investigated but found him liable for the losses so he is still fighting to get the money back. He is just one victim of the growing threat of mobile...
Picsart's 'Replace My Ex' is the most savage AI art tool yet
AI art is arguably the most contentious topic in the world of art and design right now. For every seemingly innocuous image of a bird with human hands, there's a debate over the ethics and copyright issues surrounding the tech. But hey, at least now you can replace your ex with a snake!
dailycoin.com
Israel’s Web3 Powerhouses Unite to Launch Inaugural ETHTLV
Israel’s most successful web3 businesses have come together to organize the first annual ETHTLV, which will run from February 1 to 9 in Tel Aviv. The inaugural event aims to invigorate the country’s thriving startup community, establish the community’s foothold in the global web3 scene, and discuss the steps web3 must take to onboard the next billion users.
Logitech's Project Ghost is a video chat booth designed to simulate in-person conversations
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: Logitech is working on an elaborate video conferencing project designed to simulate what it's like to have an in-person conversation with someone far away. The tech sounds interesting enough but will it find traction when we already have devices like webcams and smartphones that can offer a similar experience for far less money?
aiexpress.io
Microsoft gives businesses a GPT boost in Teams and Viva Sales
Only a week after asserting it could “prolong” its OpenAI partnership, Microsoft is already giving enterprise productiveness an enormous GPT-powered increase — and, presumably, exhibiting how its estimated $10 billion funding in OpenAI can begin including worth, pronto. Extra clever and customized conferences. Yesterday afternoon Pacific Time,...
cryptonewsz.com
ENS Domains can now be accessed via OVER’s Marketplace as usage of domains continues to skyrocket
While it is true that cryptocurrencies and NFTs get all the headlines, the metaverse has become extremely popular as well. However, a vital aspect which may not be discussed as much is spatial domains. These are an important component of decentralized web and blockchain technology. Instead of relying on centralized institutions like traditional domain registrars, they enable consumers to control and manage their digital identity and assets online with minimal difficulty.
cryptonewsz.com
Is BNB ready to begin a rally to overcome its resistance?
BNB, the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, has a tokenomics model focused on creating a decentralized exchange ecosystem. BNB is used as a means of payment for various fees on the Binance platform, such as trading fees, withdrawal fees, and listing fees. Binance uses a portion of its profits to buy back and “Burn” BNB, which reduces the overall supply of the token and helps to increase its scarcity.
