Springfield, MO

Four States Home Page

Nine Lamar Tigers signed to compete at the college level

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers had nine student athletes sign to compete at the college level. A ceremony was held this afternoon in the high school gym. Of the nine that signed, there were three football players, three track and field athletes, two cheerleaders and one softball player. Both Austin Wilkerson and Joel Beshore […]
LAMAR, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible

(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Justina Price

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this. The first Civil War battle west of the Mississippi was fought at Wilson’s Creek in Republic, Missouri on August 10, 1861. At this battle Union General Nathanial Lyon was killed, he was the first Union General to be killed in action. The battle was declared a Confederate victory, this drew national attention and ushered in a call for greater Union forces.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ktvo.com

Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Ronald McDonald House helps Aurora family stay together

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald’s Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, the contributor will have an opportunity to enter a social media contest holding their...
AURORA, MO
933kwto.com

Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield

A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
REPUBLIC, MO

