Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper
The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.
Madness in the skies across the UK as flight tax cut looms
Flying the 173 miles from Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow has some point to it if you are in West Yorkshire and need to be at Britain’s busiest airport – for example, to connect to a long-haul flight. But if you are simply trying to get from Leeds to London it is a preposterous notion.Yet one sunny afternoon last June I paid £44 to do just that. I can’t immediately recall if I was persuaded not to take the train by a rail strike, engineering work or a particularly high fare that afternoon. Anyway, my sole experience of Flybe’s second...
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
BBC
Shipwreck off Eastbourne identified as 17th Century Dutch warship
A shipwreck lying off the East Sussex coast has been identified as a Dutch warship which sank in 1672. The wreck, which lies 32m (105ft) under water, had been known as the "unknown wreck off Eastbourne" after it was discovered by divers in 2019. It has now been identified as...
BBC
Elizabeth line sees 100 million journeys since May 2022
More than 100 million journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line in its first eight months. Since opening in May 2022, about 600,000 trips have been made every day across the line, which links Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood, Transport for London (TfL) said. Seb Dance,...
fashionunited.com
Mallet London launches footwear capsule with Transport for London
Premium British brand Mallet London has unveiled a limited-edition footwear collection in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL). The capsule collection celebrates the iconic Tube map designed by Harry Beck that first appeared on the network in 1933 and pays homage to Mallet co-founder and creative director Tommy Mallet’s hometown.
fashionunited.com
7 Brands joining JATC London’s new beauty and lifestyle division for AW23
Following its Manchester edition, Just Around the Corner’s (JATC) London show will take place from February 8 to 9, returning to its base at the Truman Brewery, albeit in an upsized venue. Now just two days long, the event has been pushed to weekday timings, on dates that come earlier in the selling season, in line with the feedback from previous attendees.
London Super Tunnel
Thousands of engineers, technicians and workers race to build Europe’s biggest construction project–London’s new railroad, the Elizabeth Line.
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
fashionunited.com
Apax reportedly injects 60 million pounds into Matchesfashion
Apax Partners, the parent organisation of Matchesfashion, is said to have agreed to inject 60 million pounds into the luxury retailer to support its revival. The private equity firm has reportedly split the funding between 40 million pounds in equity and 20 million pounds in debt, the latter of which is expected to finalise in the short term.
NME
Slowthai announces intimate UK pub tour with £1 tickets
Slowthai has shared details of an intimate UK pub tour, with tickets available for £1. The rapper and singer, who recently announced his third album ‘UGLY’ and shared its first single ‘Selfish’, has today (February 2) confirmed the dates for his ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ pub tour.
Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye to stand down this year
Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye is to leave his role this year.The UK’s busiest airport announced that Mr Holland-Kaye, who has been chief executive for nine years, will remain in post until a successor is appointed.Mr Holland-Kaye played a key role in Heathrow securing parliamentary approval for its third runway scheme, and has been a prominent representative of the aviation industry during the coronavirus pandemic.The board would like to put on record our gratitudeLord Deighton, Heathrow chairmanHeathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “John has been an extraordinary leader of Heathrow.“During the past nine years he has worked tirelessly and collaboratively with shareholders, ministers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure the country can be proud of its front door.“The board would like to put on record our gratitude to John for his dedication and commitment to Heathrow throughout his tenure as CEO.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
fashionunited.com
From Camper to Lola Casademunt: 15 Spanish brands exhibiting at Pure London AW23
British trade fair Pure London recently announced a partnership agreement with the Spanish Federation of clothing companies Fedecon. As part of this partnership, 15 Spanish fashion brands linked to Fedecon will be present at the AW23/24 edition of Pure London. Twice a year, the main protagonists of the fashion and...
BBC
Thousands march in Birmingham for 'Walkout Wednesday'
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Birmingham city centre and locations across the Midlands to take part in a UK-wide day of industrial action. In what has been dubbed 'Walkout Wednesday', teachers, civil servants, higher education staff and bus and rail workers took part in strikes. The government warned people to...
Time Out Global
These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK
We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
Day of disruption in UK as up to half a million join walkout
Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. The Trades Union Congress, a federation of unions, estimated that up to half a million workers, including teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers, will walk out of their jobs across the...
UK enjoys third sunniest January on record
The UK enjoyed its third sunniest January on record last month, with many areas seeing more than 50% more hours of sunshine than usual, the Met Office said.This was despite the overall temperature and rainfall remaining close to long-term levels, with a cold snap in the middle of the month offset by milder weather at the start of the year.An average of 63.1 hours of sunshine were recorded across the UK last month, making it the third sunniest January after 1959 (69.7 hours) and 2001 (66.5 hours).☀ It was the third sunniest Jan on record for the UK, but it...
BBC
ULEZ expansion: London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Martin Lewis clash
Consumer finance expert Martin Lewis has told an event in London the planned timing of a clear-air zone expansion in the capital "is pretty tough". He was asked to join London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the event, aimed at addressing financial pressures faced by Londoners. Mr Lewis pointed out poorer...
Half a million listeners tune out of BBC Radio 2 and turn to commercial rivals
The station has found itself at the centre of an ageism storm as commercial rivals playing more music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s saw their audiences grow.
Bestway Group Acquires 3.4% Stake In UK Grocer Sainsbury; Dismisses Takeover Plan
British multinational conglomerate Bestway Group Ltd has acquired a 3.45% stake in J Sainsbury Plc JSAIY. Bestway Group intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team. Bestway also said it might look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's...
Comments / 0