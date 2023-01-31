Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend
From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
‘Vogue’ Fashion Editor Second Designer for the Target Future Collective
At Target, it’s all about finding the right clothing and accessories for affordable prices. Target’s Future Collective is making another entrance into the store’s aisles by collaborating with NYC-based global contributing fashion editor-at-large for Vogue and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “This is a full circle moment. When Target...
Doja Cat On “Pushing Boundaries” With Fashion at Couture Week
All eyes were on Doja Cat when the rapper showed up to Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show last week. Dressed in a custom red gown by designer Danielle Roseberry, the star took the look to the next level by covering herself in 30,000 red crystals. The dramatic look, with beauty done by Pat McGrath, begged for attention—and deliberately so. “I’m glad it got the attention it did, because everyone involved worked so hard to make it work,” says Doja. “It took a really, really long time to get ready for that one. It was something I have never done before—sure we have done crazy glam looks, but that one was a big jump.”
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
fashionunited.com
The most anticipated fashion shows of Paris Fashion Week FW23/24
In four weeks' time, Paris Fashion Week will resume its activities, from February 27 to March 7, 2023. After the haute couture and menswear editions, it is time for the women's FW23/24 collections. As usual, the Fédération de la Mode et de la Haute Couture has published the list of new arrivals on the official calendar and its (provisional) programme. Here is what to take away from the 67 upcoming shows.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Are Men Ditching Basic Denim Styles?
New silhouettes, interest in vintage fashion and Gen Z’s revival of Y2K helped to reinvigorate the women’s denim category in recent seasons. It will share that spotlight with men’s in 2023. With men’s fashion week season in full swing, new data from New York-based data analytics firm Trendalytics points to a growing interest in non-basic denim pieces for men. Though straight and slim jeans in comfort stretch constructions have become the category’s bread and butter, men are beginning to take style cues from women’s vast range of fits. As seen on AMI’s and Dsquared2’s runways, Trendalytics said searches for men’s flare jeans...
fashionunited.com
7 Brands joining JATC London’s new beauty and lifestyle division for AW23
Following its Manchester edition, Just Around the Corner’s (JATC) London show will take place from February 8 to 9, returning to its base at the Truman Brewery, albeit in an upsized venue. Now just two days long, the event has been pushed to weekday timings, on dates that come earlier in the selling season, in line with the feedback from previous attendees.
Harper's Bazaar
Custom Collaborative Wants to Change the Fashion Industry
Ngozi Okaro wanted a custom dress. Then she met Mariama from Guinea, who could make her not only a dress, but any garment she asked for. Suddenly, an idea hit her, “What if we give people like Mariama one or more tools for their toolkit?" she tells BAZAAR. “And we train her and support her, so she's making a lot more money than she is now? There are so many women who would pay to have clothes like that, that fit their body and make them feel good about themselves.”
techaiapp.com
Lessons from womenswear – Permanent Style
The world of women’s fashion is huge. In variety, scope and scale, it towers above menswear. Yet, usually, men keep women’s styling at arm’s length, because it seems so different to what we know, and because it isn’t made for us. However it’s not uncommon for...
fashionunited.com
Mallet London launches footwear capsule with Transport for London
Premium British brand Mallet London has unveiled a limited-edition footwear collection in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL). The capsule collection celebrates the iconic Tube map designed by Harry Beck that first appeared on the network in 1933 and pays homage to Mallet co-founder and creative director Tommy Mallet’s hometown.
Beyond Leather: Wool, Cashmere, and Shearling Handbags
While leather and canvas are among the handbag’s most popular materials, wool - including cashmere - is having a major moment this season.
fashionweekdaily.com
Contemporary Artist Revives Old Hollywood Aesthetics For Fashion Week
The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
Fashion for Good Launches US Textile Waste Project
After forays in Europe and India, Fashion for Good’s Sorting for Circularity initiative is coming to America. The 18-month initiative, which the Amsterdam-based sustainable innovation platform announced Tuesday, seeks to take the most “representative snapshot” of textile waste composition generated in the United States and, in so doing, establish the business case for textile-to-textile recycling in the country. “We are excited to be taking the Sorting for Circularity Project into new territory and entering the North-American market,” said Katrin Ley, managing director at Fashion for Good. “After successful initiatives across such large regions as Europe and India, the U.S. presents a great...
fashionunited.com
From Camper to Lola Casademunt: 15 Spanish brands exhibiting at Pure London AW23
British trade fair Pure London recently announced a partnership agreement with the Spanish Federation of clothing companies Fedecon. As part of this partnership, 15 Spanish fashion brands linked to Fedecon will be present at the AW23/24 edition of Pure London. Twice a year, the main protagonists of the fashion and...
Vice
Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 was proof of John Galliano's unbeatable skill
There really is no designer working today on the level of John Galliano. He is — as Christian Dior said of Cristóbal Balenciaga, the “master of us all” — a master of seasonal metamorphosis, the Dickens of sartorial storytelling, the Da Vinci of technical construction. In fact, no designer has shaped the look of fashion on the catwalk — or the way that people dress in real life — more than Galliano, who helped blur the lines between pop culture and subculture. It’s why you’re probably scouring resale platforms for his earlier work. As the subject of the recent docuseries Kingdom of Dreams, as well as a feature-length documentary coming out next year, there is much reflection on his enormous impact over the years. But much of that focuses on way back when. What makes him a rarity in the pantheon of fashion gods is that he is still producing his best work today – at Maison Margiela, the fashion house he has called home for almost a decade. His work there is unparalleled. His only competition, it seems, is his last collection.
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
H&M Releases Second Collection for ‘Let’s Make Denim Better’ Campaign
H&M Group is continuing its efforts toward more sustainable practices with a new men’s denim collection. The Swedish clothing company on Thursday will release the second collection under its “Let’s Make Denim Better” campaign, which focuses on offering styles made with sustainable and recycled materials. H&M is teaming with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the collection, working to meet the foundation’s sustainability guidelines.More from WWDWhat To Watch: Men's TrendsMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot The collection offers eight styles including jeans, jackets and shirts designed in a classic style. The pieces are created...
Elle
Bianca Saunders Luxe At.Kollektive Collection Is Boundary-Pushing
Bianca Saunders has a lot to celebrate. Last month, the 29-year-old South London-reared menswear designer unveiled another stellar men’s collection in Paris – fashion editors mentally added the printed shirts and striking striped sets to their AW23 wish lists – and today comes the unveiling of a new capsule line: At.Kollektive spearheaded by Ecco leather, the leather tannery created by Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco shoes.
