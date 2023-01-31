ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken High School Student Government to Host Charity Volleyball Game

By Steve Lenox
 2 days ago

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken High School Student Government will welcome their counterparts from Bayonne for a charity volleyball game on Friday.

Set to start at 6:00 p.m. the matchup will be held in the Hoboken High School Gym.

Admission is just $3 for adults and $2 per student with all proceeds benefiting the Hoboken Public Education Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn68B_0kXGF0bw00

TAPinto.net

Montclair State University Announces $1M Gift to Launch 'One Square Mile' Initiative in Paterson Public Schools and the City of Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Montclair State University will receive a $1 million gift from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation that will be used to develop “One Square Mile”, a comprehensive initiative designed to aid in the City of Paterson’s community development efforts, officials announced on Thursday. To begin the initiative, Montclair will work with Paterson Public Schools to transform Eastside High School into a University assisted community school.  “The need is great,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “For anybody looking for a single square mile, where they can improve as many lives as possible, it’s Eastside High School. On any given day...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury High School Aviation Student Earns Pilot's License

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School junior Tyler Benedetto on Wednesday became the first student of the school’s new aviation program to earn a private pilot’s license. Benedetto completed his “check ride” to earn the license, according to Roxbury High School Aviation Instructor Michael Gottfried. Benedetto first flew solo on Sept. 2, 2022. “This is certainly a big deal, as it’s a rigorous process to become a pilot,” Gottfried commented. “Tyler logged over 60 hours of flight training, starting at the end of May.” Roxbury began a 4-year aviation program in the 2020/2021 school year. The program prepares students to take their drone...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Residents Help Combat Food Insecurity at Montclair State University

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston residents Liby Saigal of LTownCares and Andrea Mintz, Vice President of Community Outreach and Engagement at National Council of Jewish Women Essex County chapter (NCJW/Essex), recently teamed up to host a “Mitzvah in a Minute” food drive to help college students suffering from food insecurity. “I learned about food insecurity on college campuses a few years ago when my daughter went away to college,” said Mintz, whose daughter’s friends had financial scholarships and didn’t always have enough disposable income to purchase food. Mintz discovered that her daughter’s school had programs to support the students who needed food, and now...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place

MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building." By 11 a.m., Gorman communicated that all students and staff were safe and that classes had resumed.  The Montville Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor's Office reported this is an active investigation, and no further information can be released at this time. TAPinto will update this story as more information becomes available.
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Linden School Four Creates “Care Closet” to Meet Student Needs

LINDEN, NJ - Linden School No. 4 is happy to announce the creation of Linden School No. 4 “Care Closet”, an initiative that offers school supplies, clothing, personal-care and food items for any student who may need them. Through the generosity and support of several local donors, including Columbia Bank, Just In Time Chemical Sales, the Linden Chamber of Commerce as well as Phillips 66-Bayway Refinery, the school is able to provide resources for their students to ensure a successful school day and allow them to be more focused. Personal hygiene items such as deodorant, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, chap sticks, feminine products, soap and hair accessories...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 National Signing Day: Four Watchung Hills Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ -  Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!”  said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends.  I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level.   Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!” Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends  on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.  And they are: Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday November 3rd

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free weekly food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday, February 2nd from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday, February 3rd in Parsippany at 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
beckersdental.com

Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Murphy Administration Approves Additional Seats for North Star Academy

NEWARK - North Star Academy, the high-performing charter school, received approval from the state Department of Education to add 492 seats to its schools in Newark. North Star is one of 11 charter schools throughout the state to be approved for expansion by the Murphy administration, which has approved far fewer new charter schools and expansions than the previous administration. “We are thankful for the NJDOE’s recognition of the strong educational outcomes that North Star Academy has delivered for Newark students and families for the past 25 years," said Brett Peiser and Julie Jackson, co-CEOs of Uncommon Schools, which manages North Star...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public

HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed. Judi Riley, of the company, PLC Associates, was on-line to introduce herself and review the process. Watch her here:    
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Senior Citizen Center Opens for Hard Hat Tour

Red Bank, NJ: There’s nothing like new. The Red Bank Senior Center at 80 Shrewsbury Ave. is on the home stretch in a complete overhaul of the building, from top to bottom. The aroma of fresh paint was in the air, freshly sanded spackle being smoothed on the drywall, beautifully tiled restrooms, water and drain pipes protruding out of the walls awaiting sinks and electricians making preparations for fixtures offered a vision of what was to come. There was an exciting vibe in the air as over 20 residents and local politicians were given a tour by Dominick Zappala, construction manager with DMR...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!  Friday February 3 A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm Free Food Distribution sponsored by Table of Hope; 299 Webro Road in Parsippany; 10:30am - 11:30am (free and open to everyone) Morristown Wrestling vs Hackettstown High School at Hackettstown; 6pm A Night at The Museum; Morris Museum; 7pm - 10pm Troubadour Presents Valentine's Day Extravaganza; Morrisotwn Unitarian Fellowship; 7:30pm Live Music with The Strangers; Tavern Off the Green in Morristown; 8pm   Saturday February 4 Craft...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

No 6 Seed Morristown Girls Basketball Eliminated From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball, the sixth seed, lost to 11-seed Hanover Park, 40-38, in overtime in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday evening. Maya Summerville led Morristown with 14 points and nine rebounds, Caroline Condon grabbed 13 rebounds and Anna Rivetti chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Colonials fell to 10-7 on the year and snapped a four-game winning streak. Morristown received a bye in the Preliminary Round. After tonight's win, Hanover Park will advance to face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Over 1000 Montclair Residents Sign Petition in Support of Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment

MONTCLAIR, NJ – More than 1,000 residents have signed an online petition created by Move Montclair Forward in favor of the Lackawana Plaza redevelopment plan. This effort has garnered this support in less than a week with residents expressing the desire for a mixed-use development in the blighted area. “I want to thank all of the people who have taken the time to learn the facts about Lackawanna Plaza’s future and what it means for the future of our community,” said David Placek, a Montclair resident and managing partner of BDP Holdings, LLC, which owns the 8.2-acre property.   The township’s redevelopment plan, dated October...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

