Hoboken High School Student Government to Host Charity Volleyball Game

WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday.
“Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.
And they are:
Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football
Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing
Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field
Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football
The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3
Comments / 0