newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
newportdispatch.com
Winooski man facing charges after stealing vehicle, running from police
ESSEX — A 33-year-old man from Winooski is facing multiple charges following an incident in Essex on Thursday. Police say they located a vehicle suspected of being stolen at around 10:05 a.m. The vehicle led officers on a brief pursuit before officers terminated their efforts to stop it due...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after crash in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 23-year-old man from Woodbury was arrested following an incident in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an altercation at a park and ride lot on Dog River Road on January 17. Police say one of the involved parties sideswiped the other party’s...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stealing XBOX in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 30-year-old man was arrested for petit larceny in Rutland. Police say they arrested Jacob R. Bachand, of Rutland, following an investigation into a reported larceny. On November 15, police were called to a home on Edgewood Drive for a reported theft. Following an investigation, police learned...
Road rage suspect follows victim to a police station
The suspect followed the victim into the North Greenbush Police parking lot and was taken into custody.
nyspnews.com
Three arrested after a traffic stop in Stockholm
On January 31, 2023, Troopers arrested Donald E. White, age 59, of Winthrop, NY, Rebecca A. Cloutier, age 39, of North Lawrence, NY and Michelle A. Delosh, age 38, of Winthrop, NY, on drug charges. On January 31, 2023, Troopers were traveling County Route 49, in the town of Stockholm...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
Local police see significant increase in crime
Killington Police responded to Vail Road on Dec. 18 after someone broke a backseat window, took two vintage guitars and sold them to Be Music in Rutland. On Dec. 28, the police responded to Killington Market and Deli for an attempted theft of beer. A few days later, two Visa credit cards were stolen from the back of an unlocked vehicle on Priscilla Lane in Killington and used to purchase $630 worth of food at Price Chopper in Rutland. On Jan. 2, an unlocked vehicle was stolen from Rocky Ridge Road.
Barton Chronicle
Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges
NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
WCAX
Woman injured in alleged hit and run
A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after gun shots were fired at a home
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Derby by Border Patrol
DERBY — A 30-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by the US Border Patrol that they had a subject in custody following their own investigation. The man was found to have an extraditable warrant. Police say the man was identified as...
WNYT
Man accused of impaired driving in Moreau with child in car
A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly having a child in the car while driving under the influence. Jeremy Chapin was found just off State Route 9 in Moreau, New York State Police said. Chapin failed to follow the trooper’s instructions and started driving away, they said. He was later...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrested a Plattsburgh male for aggravated DWI
On January 30, 2023, Troopers arrested Matthew B. Gehrig, age 35, of Plattsburgh, NY for aggravated DWI, and issued tickets for failure to keep right and speed. On January 30, 2023, around 12:06 a.m., Troopers responded to Interstate 87 in the area of exit 38S in the town of Plattsburgh, for a vehicle off the road. An investigation determined; driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was identified as Gehrig. He was traveling at an unsafe speed on the ramp, losing control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into the eastside ditch. He was arrested after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. Gehrig recorded a .19% BAC.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man faces charges after alleged road rage incident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, N.H. — A Center Barnstead man is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in Lincoln. The incident happened on Interstate 93 after 5 p.m. Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said they were able to find the suspect, Lucas Jones, 25, and seize the gun.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Rutland fatal stabbing held without bail
RUTLAND, Vt. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rutland was ordered held without bail during an arraignment on Monday afternoon. Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland pleaded not guilty to both charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for fatally stabbing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh to death on Jan. 28.
WCAX
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a local man Saturday. According to court documents, the alleged murder was over $100 worth of cocaine. “The two individuals did know each other. They had agreed to meet to exchange money for drugs,” said Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
