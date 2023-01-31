On January 30, 2023, Troopers arrested Matthew B. Gehrig, age 35, of Plattsburgh, NY for aggravated DWI, and issued tickets for failure to keep right and speed. On January 30, 2023, around 12:06 a.m., Troopers responded to Interstate 87 in the area of exit 38S in the town of Plattsburgh, for a vehicle off the road. An investigation determined; driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was identified as Gehrig. He was traveling at an unsafe speed on the ramp, losing control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into the eastside ditch. He was arrested after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. Gehrig recorded a .19% BAC.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO