ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives

The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
People

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'

"A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa Marie, signing off the...
Page Six

Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah

Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
KENTUCKY STATE
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
New York Post

Priscilla Presley’s forgotten son speaks out: ‘I became so addicted’ to fentanyl

With all the recent drama and tragedy around the Presley family following Lisa Marie’s death at age 54 last month, Priscilla’s second child, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, has been forgotten — but now he’s speaking out.  Garcia, 35, is Lisa Marie’s half-brother, and is himself a musician, with a band called Them Guns.  Priscilla, 77, had Garcia in 1987 after her 1973 divorce from Elvis, with producer Marco Garibaldi.  Similar to Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis, Garcia revealed that he also struggled with drug addiction. According to People, he became addicted to heroin and fentanyl in his teen years.  “I was under the impression...
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler Recalls ‘Immediate’ Bond With Late Lisa Marie Presley: ‘She Just Opened Up To Me’

Austin Butler, 31, spoke about his bond with the late Lisa Marie Presley when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon January 30. The Oscar nominee recalled meeting Elvis Presley‘s daughter at Graceland, where they screened the Elvis movie for the first time, and said that prior to that encounter he had “never had had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them.” Austin described Lisa Marie — who died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest — as “a person who didn’t really have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to everybody.” Austin added, “And she just opened up to me.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy