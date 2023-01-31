Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
ALDI opens distribution center in Loxley, 200 jobs coming Baldwin Co.
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDI has officially opened a 564,000 square foot distribution center in Loxley on Tuesday. The new regional facility will bring 200 full-time jobs to Baldwin County. Construction of the facility took nearly two years and a half years to build and Heather Moore, Vice President of ALDI, said she is thrilled […]
WSFA
Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
WEAR
Development order approved for new shopping center at former lotto store murder site
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The site of a former lottery store murder is getting a new tenant. The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved a development order for a new shopping center at the former "O’Yes Lotto store." It's located on Highway 97 at the state line in Davisville,...
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
franchising.com
Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location
Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
WSFA
Fate of Gulf Shores bar remains in limbo, judge halts meeting from going forward
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County judge stepped in at the last minute to slow down an attempt to shut down a Gulf Shores bar. City leaders were set to meet late Thursday afternoon to decide whether to revoke, or renew, the business license of “Mudbugs”.
For pasta lovers, this Alabama ristorante’s menu is the stuff of dreams
Menu envy, or order envy as it’s sometimes known, is a real thing: The food hits the table and you know you should have ordered what your friend ordered. But the opposite feeling has to exist, too. Sometimes you’re the one smiling, as fellow diners sadly compare their plate to yours.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
utv44.com
City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
selmasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Mobile metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mobile metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Feds: Mobile ring laundered marijuana profits through casino chips, California cannabis firms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police pulled over a car in December 2019, finding thousands of dollars in cash and a driver who offered contradictory explanations about the money. It was no lucky bust. Court records show that federal law enforcement officers had been on to the driver and his...
Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said […]
Old portion of Pensacola Bay Bridge to be demolished, bridge will close for an hour on Wednesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Pensacola Police Department, they will be closing the Pensacola Bay Bridge in both directions on Wednesday. The department posted on Twitter both directions will be closed at some point between 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., so crews can demolish a portion of the old bridge that is under […]
mobilebaymag.com
4 Local Dishes To Try This Month
“After over 17 years, La Cocina is still my favorite ‘hole in the wall,’ serving the most authentic Mexican cuisine in Mobile. The fajita-style quesadilla never disappoints. A fried tortilla is packed with grilled green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lean steak, cheese and a fresh “salad” to top it off. The outstanding service always guarantees a great evening out. En caso de que te lo estés preguntando, también tienen las mejores margaritas heladas de la ciudad.” – Allison Streeter, Principal, Council Traditional School, Mobile County School System.
