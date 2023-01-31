ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxley, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
franchising.com

Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location

Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
DAPHNE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

4 Local Dishes To Try This Month

“After over 17 years, La Cocina is still my favorite ‘hole in the wall,’ serving the most authentic Mexican cuisine in Mobile. The fajita-style quesadilla never disappoints. A fried tortilla is packed with grilled green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lean steak, cheese and a fresh “salad” to top it off. The outstanding service always guarantees a great evening out. En caso de que te lo estés preguntando, también tienen las mejores margaritas heladas de la ciudad.” – Allison Streeter, Principal, Council Traditional School, Mobile County School System.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy