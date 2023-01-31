ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Daily Voice

Armed Men Rob Popular Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery. The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man’s death

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Suspected arsonist arrested for New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police arrested a suspected arsonist who they believe set a residential fire that displaced 20 residents on Friday. The incident began on Jan. 27, when the New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bishop Street. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide

Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
BETHEL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'

WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden. Jackie Nadal from Hamden said, “I’m thinking wow, what’s going on in the neighborhood.”. According to police, they responded to the school on Wintergreen Avenue, for a report of an...
HAMDEN, CT

