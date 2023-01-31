Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
News 12
Police: Second arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel
Police arrested a 24-year-old woman in the theft of a hairless cat and designer bags from a Shelton hotel totaling over $8,000, investigators say. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her...
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Fairfield County Girls, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris, t…
Armed Men Rob Popular Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say
Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery. The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize...
NBC Connecticut
Middle Schoolers Approached by Man Wearing Ski Mask in Fairfield: Police
Two middle schoolers in Fairfield told police they were approached by a man wearing a ski mask while walking home from the bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Police said the incident happened in the area of Collingwood Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Authorities said a stranger wearing a ski mask drove up...
Man Found Dead Lying On New Haven Roadway, No Car In Sight, Police Say
A man was found dead lying on a Connecticut roadway by police responding to a call of a person in the road bleeding from their head. The incident took place in New Haven around 3 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on the Sherman Parkway near West Division Street. Officers arrived quickly...
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Family reflects on life of Bridgeport woman who died of overdose
Sade Billie's family says they want to share their story to encourage people who are struggling with addiction — and their families — to get professional help.
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man’s death
OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Catch up With Reckless Driver Who Didn’t Stop for Police
Greenwich Police caught up with a Stamford man they tried to pull over last summer for speeding in the area of Hillside Rd and East Putnam Ave. On Jan 29 Stamford Police notified GPD they had Andrew Delarosa, 22, in custody on the active arrest warrant from GPD. Back on...
Increased police presence after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found inside a restroom stall at North Haven High School on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was brought to the attention of the school resource officer at the high. Detectives are working with the Board of Education to investigate. […]
Suspected arsonist arrested for New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police arrested a suspected arsonist who they believe set a residential fire that displaced 20 residents on Friday. The incident began on Jan. 27, when the New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bishop Street. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second […]
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in …
News 12
‘38 years is too long.’ Norwalk woman appeals for answers on eve of sister’s disappearance
Wednesday marks almost four decades since April Grisanti was forced into a car outside a Norwalk bar and never seen again. “This is all I have left of my sister,” said Gina Grisanti as she held onto April Grisanti’s wallet. That wallet was one piece of evidence Norwalk police recovered in her abduction and presumed murder 38 years ago.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide
Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
Eyewitness News
Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden. Jackie Nadal from Hamden said, “I’m thinking wow, what’s going on in the neighborhood.”. According to police, they responded to the school on Wintergreen Avenue, for a report of an...
