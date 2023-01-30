ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

WVNews

Joyce Lea Rohr

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Lea Rohr, age 76, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born May 15, 1946, in Emma, IL, daughter of the late Estell and Frances Rodgers Stewart.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— The 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. With Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley leading the way, the event raised $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. — The Maier Foundation of Charleston, which recently made a $1 million donation to WVU through the WVU Foundation....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RCB's Lowther signs to play for Fairmont State soccer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After stuffing the stat sheet for Robert C. Byrd girls soccer, Olivia Lowther is ready to take the next step. By putting up a team-high 13 goals and 19 assists this past fall, Lowther established herself as a unanimous first-team all-county midfielder and cemented a place on next season’s women’s soccer roster at Fairmont State University. On Friday, Lowther made her decision official, signing a letter of intent to join the Fighting Falcons.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon-Upshur girls dominate Lewis County, 72-34

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur girls basketball held Lewis County to just 13 points in the final three quarters of the game and put five players in double digits despite foul trouble as it blew by the Minutemaids 72-34 on Friday night. The first quarter of the game...
WVNews

Stifling defensive effort carries Lincoln past Grafton, 48-42

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars forced 31 turnovers, using a stifling defensive effort to collect a 48-42 victory over the Grafton Bearcats in what proved to be a wire-to-wire catfight on Friday night. “While we didn’t execute as well as I would have liked on the...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Patrick A Elder

DAYTON, Ohio (WV News) — Patrick A Elder, 83 went to his eternal reward on January 29, 2023. He died peacefully with friends and family at Kettering Sycamore Hospital. He was treated with great care. Patrick was born 05/27/1939 in Clarksburg WV. to Arthur Duke Elder and Margaret Dolan...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Column: Odd timing for basketball hire but with a promising addition

Mountaineer basketball made a coaching hire recently, and all things considered, it seems like it found a good addition. I’ll admit that the mid-season dismissal of long-time WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison still has me puzzled.
WVNews

Chad Ashby Ballard

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, of Bridgeport, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1981, a son of Timothy “Tim” Ballard and Shelley Martin Ballard, both of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
TERRA ALTA, WV

