Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss electric school bus pilot program Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session that will include discussion about an upcoming electric school bus pilot program. A representative from GreenPower Motor Co. will make a presentation to the board on behalf of the electric school...
Event Center at Brushy Fork management to change in Buckhannon (West Virginia)
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The future management of The Event Center at Brushy Fork within the City of Buckhannon will be discussed with city and regional leaders as soon as meetings can be set, according to city leaders. “The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is no longer...
The Donut Spot opens in Buckhannon (West Virginia) for hungry, nostalgic customers
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fresh coffee and sweet confections were selling out once again Friday at 51 North Locust St. in Buckhannon after The Donut Shop reopened as The Donut Spot. The location, which opened at 6 a.m. Friday, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days...
Marion Co., West Virginia, CAC raises nearly $2,000 through No Shave for the Brave
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Child Advocacy Center’s 2022 No Shave for the Brave fundraiser marked another success for the nonprofit, during which time local law enforcement officers could donate $25 to the organization to forgo shaving for the month. Officials with both the Fairmont...
Joyce Lea Rohr
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Lea Rohr, age 76, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born May 15, 1946, in Emma, IL, daughter of the late Estell and Frances Rodgers Stewart.
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
Saturday Salutes
— The 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. With Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley leading the way, the event raised $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. — The Maier Foundation of Charleston, which recently made a $1 million donation to WVU through the WVU Foundation....
RCB's Lowther signs to play for Fairmont State soccer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After stuffing the stat sheet for Robert C. Byrd girls soccer, Olivia Lowther is ready to take the next step. By putting up a team-high 13 goals and 19 assists this past fall, Lowther established herself as a unanimous first-team all-county midfielder and cemented a place on next season’s women’s soccer roster at Fairmont State University. On Friday, Lowther made her decision official, signing a letter of intent to join the Fighting Falcons.
Love is in the air at February edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The February edition of Clarksburg’s First Friday had a theme of “Love & Chocolate” in celebration of Valentine’s Day. One of the headlining events of the evening was the Sweet Tart Dance at the Harrison County Senior Center for kids ages 12 and under.
Buckhannon-Upshur girls dominate Lewis County, 72-34
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur girls basketball held Lewis County to just 13 points in the final three quarters of the game and put five players in double digits despite foul trouble as it blew by the Minutemaids 72-34 on Friday night. The first quarter of the game...
Stifling defensive effort carries Lincoln past Grafton, 48-42
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars forced 31 turnovers, using a stifling defensive effort to collect a 48-42 victory over the Grafton Bearcats in what proved to be a wire-to-wire catfight on Friday night. “While we didn’t execute as well as I would have liked on the...
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
Sweet Tart Dance held at the Harrison County Senior Center
The Harrison County Senior Center held a Sweet Tart Dance for kids aged 12 and under during First Friday. Music was provided by DJ BHos and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library brought a chocolate fountain.
Patrick A Elder
DAYTON, Ohio (WV News) — Patrick A Elder, 83 went to his eternal reward on January 29, 2023. He died peacefully with friends and family at Kettering Sycamore Hospital. He was treated with great care. Patrick was born 05/27/1939 in Clarksburg WV. to Arthur Duke Elder and Margaret Dolan...
Mon County Health Department performs free dental work as part of Give Kids a Smile
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Health Department was one of many dental providers around the country offering free dental work for kids without dental insurance as part of Give Kid a Smile. The national program was started by the American Dental Association in 2003. The MCHD...
Column: Odd timing for basketball hire but with a promising addition
Mountaineer basketball made a coaching hire recently, and all things considered, it seems like it found a good addition. I’ll admit that the mid-season dismissal of long-time WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison still has me puzzled.
Chad Ashby Ballard
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, of Bridgeport, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1981, a son of Timothy “Tim” Ballard and Shelley Martin Ballard, both of Bridgeport.
Mountaineer Country is for arts and culture, outdoor, history and foodie lovers
This isn’t just the month of love; it is also the month to get involved! February is full of events sure to satisfy any hobby. Whether you are a lover of arts and culture, the great outdoors, or a major foodie, there is plenty to do in Mountaineer Country.
Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
