thunder1320.com
Local school districts, law enforcement agencies getting involved in Handle With Care program
Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program. “I am very excited to work with so many great community partners...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Add Two More Mental Health Co-Responders After First Year Success
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in February 2022. Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems (VBHCS) embedded...
WSMV
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
actionnews5.com
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
murfreesboro.com
United Way announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
WSMV
Illegal daycare for 52 children in Nashville allowed to reopen without consequences by the state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An ongoing WSMV4 Investigation into daycare director Holly Jennings showed she operated an illegal daycare in East Nashville for 52 children for six months without the state realizing she was even open, according to parents and staff. Even after Jennings was shut down for operating Little...
wgnsradio.com
Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red
(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families
February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
WKRN
Icy roads prompt school closures
Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University suspended until at least 2027
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed, delayed Tuesday ahead of potential wintry weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to an icy weather threat. Metro Nashville Public Schools said they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:
murfreesboro.com
Podcast with Cheryl Blanchard from Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Episode 70 of our podcast brings us Cheryl Blanchard from Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Cheryl came LOADED with tons of info about Alzheimer’s and what exactly it does to the body, signs to look for and more. Very informative!. Welcome to Murfreesboro.com. This site was designed to help foster communication...
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
