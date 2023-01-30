ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Police Add Two More Mental Health Co-Responders After First Year Success

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in February 2022. Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems (VBHCS) embedded...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

United Way announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon

United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red

(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families

February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Icy roads prompt school closures

Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Podcast with Cheryl Blanchard from Alzheimer’s Tennessee

Episode 70 of our podcast brings us Cheryl Blanchard from Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Cheryl came LOADED with tons of info about Alzheimer’s and what exactly it does to the body, signs to look for and more. Very informative!. Welcome to Murfreesboro.com. This site was designed to help foster communication...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Expunged Records and New Beginnings

NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
NASHVILLE, TN

