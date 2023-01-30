Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Murfreesboro Police Add Two More Mental Health Co-Responders After First Year Success
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in February 2022. Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems (VBHCS) embedded...
Podcast with Cheryl Blanchard from Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Episode 70 of our podcast brings us Cheryl Blanchard from Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Cheryl came LOADED with tons of info about Alzheimer’s and what exactly it does to the body, signs to look for and more. Very informative!. Welcome to Murfreesboro.com. This site was designed to help foster communication...
MTSU Spring Friday Star Party Series Launches Feb. 3 with ‘Green Comet’ Topic
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the Middle Tennessee State University Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for spring 2023 will feature four events from February through May. Professor Chuck Higgins launches the series, presenting the topic “What is a Green Comet?”...
United Way announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
The Center for the Arts Names Main Stage Director and Director of Finance
The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.
Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony Obituary
Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty. Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a member of Murfreesboro United Pentecostal Church. She loved people and giving advice.
La Vergne to Upgrade City Street Lights to LED
The City of La Vergne has approved and authorized a citywide conversion of its streetlight system to new energy-efficient LED fixtures. These LED streetlights will reduce ongoing energy and maintenance costs while providing enhancements to both the aesthetics of our community and public safety. The project is expected to begin February 6, 2023 and should be completed by mid-April.
Mae Blansett Obituary
Mae Blansett, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, January 31, 2023, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family by her side. She was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and a daughter of the late Edwin and Pearl Hudgins Poole. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Blansett; two brothers and two sisters.
Father-Daughter Dance Tradition Continues This Weekend
Create memories that will last a lifetime at the annual Father-Daughter dance for young ladies and their dads, grandpas, uncles, or special escorts. The girls and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in our photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance.
Dorothy Fann Obituary
Dorothy L. Fann, age 96 of Readyville, Tennessee, died Monday, February 1, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Christiana, Tennessee and a daughter of the late Clyde F. and Bessie Moore Adcock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, L.B. Fann in 1995, and siblings, June Gale, Randy Adcock, Doolittle Adcock, Charlie Adcock, Leland Adcock, Clyde Adcock, Retta Clark, Martha Dean Smotherman, and Paul Adcock.
Murfreesboro Police Continue Looking for Suspect After Man was Shot
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man, leaving him seriously injured. The 20-year-old male victim was shot on Pritchett Dr. just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation shows the victim was sitting in a parked car when...
June Faye Scott Obituary
Mrs. June Faye Scott, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Raymond and Mamie Bowman Adams. Mrs. Scott was a 1958 graduate of Kittrell High School where she played basketball. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. Mrs. Scott enjoyed all kinds of crafts including sewing and knitting.
