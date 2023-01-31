Read full article on original website
Watch: Drone captures train derailed by extreme flooding in New Zealand
A freight train derailed earlier this week after traveling through New Zealand floodwaters.
More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
King sends thoughts and prayers to people hit by flooding in New Zealand
The King has sent a message of condolence to people affected by flooding in New Zealand.Flood waters have swept through streets and down highways in Auckland, killing four people and damaging thousands of homes, after a deluge of record rainfall.Charles, who is King of New Zealand, wrote: “It is with the deepest concern that I have been following news of the flooding and severe weather affecting several regions in Aotearoa New Zealand.”He added: “My wife and I send our heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who have lost their lives, and our thoughts are with the many others whose...
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
Midwest braces for fast-moving winter storm; powerful winds topple trees, big rigs in California: Thursday recap
As a winter storm that crossed the country and continues heading East, the US can expect weather conditions ranging from harsh winds to more snow.
3 dead, 1 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand's largest city, causing widespread disruption.Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew to Auckland on a military plane after a state of emergency was declared in the region."Our priority is to ensure that Aucklanders are safe, that they're housed and that they have access to the essential services that they need," Hipkins said. He said the city was in for a big cleanup and that people should remain indoors if possible. He said a break in the weather could prove temporary,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New Zealand, Heavy Rain and Flooding Continues
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Service across the country as inclement weather with heavy rain and deadly flooding has continued in Auckland and other areas for almost a week as of Thursday, February 2. The severe storm alerts also pertain to the disruptive, life-threatening risks of...
Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
A winter storm bringing the triple threat of ice, sleet and snow to parts of the South and central US has prompted officials to close roads and schools as they urge people to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.
