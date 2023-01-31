Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
investing.com
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
investing.com
‘Too Good to Be True’ Jobs Report Draws Skeptics on Data Quirks
(Bloomberg) -- Economists are scratching their heads as to whether the US labor market is truly as strong as the latest employment report indicates or if wonky adjustments are getting in the way. Employers added 517,000 jobs in January — nearly double the prior month’s advance and above all estimates...
investing.com
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
investing.com
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India
Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
investing.com
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers
(Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Hindenburg's bet has been lucrative so far. Its allegations, which...
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
investing.com
Why This Cloud Slowdown Is Temporary and Presents an Opportunity
Cloud infrastructure stocks have been among the worst performers this year despite all the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI). In this report, we dive deeper into the drivers of the current underperformance and highlight the medium-term upside potential. Contents:. Enterprises are cutting spend and optimizing cloud usage. Not all cloud...
investing.com
Meta Platforms shares surge as Zuckerberg promises sharper focus on returns
© Reuters Meta Platforms shares surge 17% on Q4 revenue beat while profits fall 55%. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock was on course for its highest opening in eight months, after reporting a rebound in profits and promising a big step up in shareholder returns. The company said it will...
investing.com
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
investing.com
More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
investing.com
Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January
LONDON (Reuters) - Major central bank interest rates moves were off to a tepid start in January with a single hike by Canada but the pace will speed up again in February with policy makers in the U.S., Britain and the euro zone out of the starting blocks already. January...
investing.com
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
investing.com
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
Comments / 0