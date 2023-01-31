Read full article on original website
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
laportecounty.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
WWMTCw
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, & Van Buren receive $2.5M in grants to assist employers
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren received $2.5 million in grants from Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund to assist 33 local employers help their workforce, according to a spokesperson. The Going PRO Talent Fund competitive grant gives funds to local companies for training,...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
laportecounty.life
Clinicians Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte honored two caregivers in January. Amber Peterson, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Miriam Carpenter, certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Peterson is a nurse on the intermediate care...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February
In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
laportecounty.life
A supportive and giving culture makes Four Winds Casinos the perfect place to build a career
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos are always looking for talented people to enrich the experiences of their guests and help Four Winds grow. However, with Four Winds South Bend’s brand new 23-story hotel expansion, the need for outstanding individuals is greater than ever. At Four...
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
WNDU
Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. 3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home. Updated: 2 hours ago. During a search of the home, officials found...
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City offering Gentle C-Sections for enhanced birthing experience
Families welcoming a new baby via cesarean section are now able to have a birthing experience that more closely mirrors traditional vaginal births thanks to a new practice being offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “During a cesarean section, once the baby is delivered, we hand over the baby first...
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
