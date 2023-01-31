Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
kalkinemedia.com
Whitehawk Limited (ASX:WHK) reveals Fourth Quarter 2022 report, shares zoom ~16%
Whitehawk Limited (ASX:WHK) reported results from the Fourth Quarter of 2022- its second cash positive quarter in CY22. At market close on 31 January 2023, ASX:WHK traded up by nearly 16%, quoting AU$0.075. In 2023, WHK aims to continue retaining/growing Cyber Risk Radar and Cyber Risk Program contracts. By market...
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders International (ASX:SND) announces new contracts worth AU$18 million - Kalkine Media
Saunders’ shares gained over 5% in early morning trade on 2 Feb 2023, backed by a company update on new contract wins. The contracts valued at AU$18 million relate to the oil, water, and new energy sectors. ASX-listed engineering and construction company Saunders International (ASX:SND) has made an announcement...
kalkinemedia.com
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason? - Kalkine Media
Bounty Oil & Gas (ASX:BUY) shares zoom up 57%; trading at A$0.011 on 03 February 2023. As the PEP 11 JV, Bounty and BPH Energy today announced that in Proceedings Number WAD106/2022, a proposed consent orders have been filed in the Federal Court of Australia. Asset Energy (a wholly owned...
BBC
Job risk as Shell considers quitting energy market
Up to 2,000 UK jobs are at risk at Shell Energy after it announced it was considering quitting the energy sector. The firm said it was conducting a "strategic review" to its operations in the UK, Netherlands and Germany amid "tough market conditions". The Coventry-based company provides energy to 1.4...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec
Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy Resources’ (ASX:ALY) shares soar on gravity survey results yielding pegmatites at Hickory - Kalkine Media
Alchemy Resources has unveiled extensive interpreted pegmatites under alluvial cover at the Hickory prospect. The latest development follows detailed ground gravity surveying at the prospect. The gravity survey has generated multiple new targets, doubling the existing footprint. The company has outlined major exploration plans for the Hickory, Mesquite and Pecan...
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Seng Consolidated Enters Into Shares Sale Agreement With Innov8tif Consortium
* ENTERED INTO A SHARES SALE AGREEMENT WITH INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM SDN BHD. * DEAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 717,570 SHARES IN INNOV8TIF HOLDINGS FROM INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM FOR 30.9 MILLION RGT
OilPrice.com
UK Food Inflation Is Out Of Control
Food inflation has reached its highest level on record, with the sector predicting no stall in price increases throughout the year. Figures published in the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index show food inflation rose to 13.8 percent in January, up from 13.3 percent in December. This rise has pushed it above the three-month average rate of 13.2 percent.
Motley Fool
Going Bargain Shopping? 2 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond
Travel and consumer staples are two areas investors are watching closely in the current macroeconomic environment. Airbnb is capitalizing on the remote-working revolution. Costco is still growing memberships and remains profitable.
kalkinemedia.com
BIM Magazalar Decides To Launch Share Buyback Program Up To Max. Of 5.0 Mln Lira Nominal Shares With Max. Fund Of 750.0 Million Lira
* BIM MAGAZALAR DECIDES TO LAUNCH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UP TO MAX. OF 5.0 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL SHARES WITH MAX. FUND OF 750.0 MILLION LIRA
kalkinemedia.com
Lazard profit slides 80% as M&A slowdown bites, but outlook improving
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported an 80% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as dealmaking slumped, but its chief executive predicted improving market sentiment could revive mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Revenue from Lazard's advisory business slid 34% to $404 million versus a year earlier as transactions...
kalkinemedia.com
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET
kalkinemedia.com
Spotify Technology SA <SPOT.K>: Losses of €-1.40 announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros. The loss announced by Spotify Technology SA in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of €-1.40 per share, €1.19 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -21 cents. Losses of €-1.27 per share were anticipated by the twenty three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from €-1.98 to -81 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of €-1.27 per share. The company reported revenue of €3.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated €3.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week four analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to €3.17 billion from €2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.42 -0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Spotify Technology SA reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Spotify Technology SA reported a quarterly adjusted loss of €1.40 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty four analysts for the quarter was for a loss of €1.27 per share. * Revenue rose 17.7% to €3.17 billion from a year ago; analysts expected €3.16 billion. * Spotify Technology SA's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of €1.40. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 2.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days three analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Spotify Technology SA shares had risen by 26.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of €270 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Spotify Technology SA is $109.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 17 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -1.27 -1.40 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Should you flick through these three artificial intelligence stocks?
Mobileye Global Inc. posted revenue of US$ 450 million in Q3 2022. Ansys, Inc.’s net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 96 million. Oracle posted Q2 2023 revenue of US$ 12.3 billion. Tech stocks, including artificial intelligence (AI) and related services companies have always been an integral part of the equity market. However, volatility had set in over the past year due to macroeconomic reasons.
kalkinemedia.com
Bogota Financial Corp <BSBK.O>: Profits of 14 cents announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 12:00 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bogota Financial Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 14 cents per share an identical amount to that earned in the same quarter last year. Profits of 15 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $6.04 million, which is lower than the estimated $6.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.04 million from $4.85 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.15 0.14 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.12 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.08 0.10 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.09 0.14 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 12:00 p.m.
