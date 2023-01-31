President Biden on Monday joined officials from the Department of Transportation, Amtrak, the state of Maryland and the Baltimore-DC Building Trades Council (BDCBT) for the launch of the first phase of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will operate under a project labor agreement (PLA) between the state and the BDCBT, an affiliate of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), that is the first such agreement under the 2021 memorandum of understanding between Amtrak and NABTU. The agreement covers Amtrak’s major civil engineering projects, and this is only the first PLA agreed to under the details of the memorandum. “NABTU is proud to partner with Amtrak to ensure that the major civil engineering projects under its control are performed under collective bargaining agreements with NABTU’s councils and affiliates to ensure that the highly skilled men and women of North America’s Building Trades construct the critical infrastructure necessary for America’s rail system,” said NABTU President Sean McGarvey. “There is no better place to start our partnership than with the much-needed B&P Tunnel replacement program.” Added LiUNA Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager Dennis Martire, “Thanks to President Biden, the structurally deficient, 150-year-old B&P Tunnel with finally get the attention it deserves.”

