royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
dclabor.org
After second transit worker killing in days, ATU condemns fatal shooting of hero Metro worker
In the wake of the tragic fatal shooting of a Metro transit worker yesterday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, the second in the region just this week, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) is blasting WMATA for failing to provide better protection and safety measures for transit workers and riders. “I want to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and the loved ones of our fallen hero brother, who was tragically shot to death trying to stop the shooter. Our thoughts and prayers are also with our Local 689 members as they deal with this tragedy,” said ATU President John Costa. “The scourge of violence on the DC Metro has gotten out of control and must be stopped. We hold the authority directly responsible for failing to protect our members and riders.”
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?
By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Graduate students vote to unionize with a 97% majority
97% of votes were in favor of unionization. Graduate students across three Hopkins campuses voted in a union representation election, facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), on Jan. 30 and 31. The election was organized by Teachers and Researchers United (TRU), which is affiliated with United Electrical Radio, and Machine Workers (UE). The vote overwhelmingly favored unionization — out of 3,335 NLRB-registered voters, 2,053 voted yes and 67 voted no, resulting in a 97% majority and 64% turnout rate.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Metro announces a three-week summer shutdown involving the Ballston and EFC stations
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) The Ballston and East Falls Church Metro stations are among those set to be impacted by a multi-week closure starting in June. WMATA recently announced that it is planning to shut down a significant portion of the Orange Line during the summer for “system maintenance and modernization.”
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
dclabor.org
Building Trades and Amtrak launch B&P tunnel replacement with project labor agreement
President Biden on Monday joined officials from the Department of Transportation, Amtrak, the state of Maryland and the Baltimore-DC Building Trades Council (BDCBT) for the launch of the first phase of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will operate under a project labor agreement (PLA) between the state and the BDCBT, an affiliate of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), that is the first such agreement under the 2021 memorandum of understanding between Amtrak and NABTU. The agreement covers Amtrak’s major civil engineering projects, and this is only the first PLA agreed to under the details of the memorandum. “NABTU is proud to partner with Amtrak to ensure that the major civil engineering projects under its control are performed under collective bargaining agreements with NABTU’s councils and affiliates to ensure that the highly skilled men and women of North America’s Building Trades construct the critical infrastructure necessary for America’s rail system,” said NABTU President Sean McGarvey. “There is no better place to start our partnership than with the much-needed B&P Tunnel replacement program.” Added LiUNA Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager Dennis Martire, “Thanks to President Biden, the structurally deficient, 150-year-old B&P Tunnel with finally get the attention it deserves.”
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
Inside Nova
Data center legislation faltering
Three bills to regulate Virginia’s burgeoning data center industry have faltered in the General Assembly. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax County, filed several bills this year to strengthen regulations and study the industry. Three of the duo’s bills would specifically block the controversial...
alxnow.com
The base of the Appomattox statue has resurfaced atop Confederate graves in Alexandria
The base of the Appomattox statue has resurfaced atop Confederate graves in Alexandria. More than two years ago, the Appomattox statue was removed from Old Town by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). The base was moved into Bethel Cemetery last summer, while the statute itself reportedly remains in storage.
WJLA
Driver has 'medical emergency' steers pickup truck into Arlington building, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he drove a pickup truck into a building in Arlington, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Columbia Pike shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found the truck, crashed head-first into a building.
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store
Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
Fire at Alexandria apartment building causes $400K in damage
First responders from Arlington and Fairfax Counties were both dispatched to the scene to assist the Alexandria Fire Department. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no first responders were hurt.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire
A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
Inside Nova
Manassas to purchase Olde Towne Inn for $5.75 million
The Manassas Economic Development Authority announced Thursday it will purchase the Olde Towne Inn at the center of downtown Manassas for $5.75 million and is in the process of transferring the property to the city government for future redevelopment. The property – an inexpensive hotel that once had a restaurant...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Alexandria City High School placed on ‘secure the building’ status after threat
A threat to Alexandria City High School (ACHS) has put both the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses in a pseudo-lockdown called “secure the building” status. In a release, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) said the buildings were put in secure status at 11:45 a.m. after a threat was received by phone.
