Leesburg, VA

dclabor.org

​After second transit worker killing in days, ATU condemns fatal shooting of hero Metro worker

In the wake of the tragic fatal shooting of a Metro transit worker yesterday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, the second in the region just this week, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) is blasting WMATA for failing to provide better protection and safety measures for transit workers and riders. “I want to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and the loved ones of our fallen hero brother, who was tragically shot to death trying to stop the shooter. Our thoughts and prayers are also with our Local 689 members as they deal with this tragedy,” said ATU President John Costa. “The scourge of violence on the DC Metro has gotten out of control and must be stopped. We hold the authority directly responsible for failing to protect our members and riders.”
WASHINGTON, DC
dclabor.org

Building Trades and Amtrak launch B&P tunnel replacement with project labor agreement

President Biden on Monday joined officials from the Department of Transportation, Amtrak, the state of Maryland and the Baltimore-DC Building Trades Council (BDCBT) for the launch of the first phase of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will operate under a project labor agreement (PLA) between the state and the BDCBT, an affiliate of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), that is the first such agreement under the 2021 memorandum of understanding between Amtrak and NABTU. The agreement covers Amtrak’s major civil engineering projects, and this is only the first PLA agreed to under the details of the memorandum. “NABTU is proud to partner with Amtrak to ensure that the major civil engineering projects under its control are performed under collective bargaining agreements with NABTU’s councils and affiliates to ensure that the highly skilled men and women of North America’s Building Trades construct the critical infrastructure necessary for America’s rail system,” said NABTU President Sean McGarvey. “There is no better place to start our partnership than with the much-needed B&P Tunnel replacement program.” Added LiUNA Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager Dennis Martire, “Thanks to President Biden, the structurally deficient, 150-year-old B&P Tunnel with finally get the attention it deserves.”
BALTIMORE, MD

