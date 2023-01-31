Boū Brings 'Sushi Experience' to Hoboken

HOBOKEN, NJ - Omakase is the term reserved for the Japanese dining experience in which guests let a chef guide them through their meal, consisting of high-quality, seasonal, fresh ingredients with an elegant flair, literally translating to mean, “I leave it up to you.”

Sushi by Boū, a modern omakase concept with multiple restaurants across the U.S., recently opened its newest location on January 14 at the W Hotel in Hoboken and is continuing to transform and modernize omakase for today’s hungry crowd.

“We like to say that we make ‘sushi for the people,” says Erika London, CEO of simplevenue, Sushi by Boū’s hospitality marketing group. “To us, that means taking the traditional formality out of this style of dining, making the ambiance fun with decor and music, and generally making it much more approachable for people to experience.”

Although omakase had achieved widespread popularity in cosmopolitan cities across the U.S. decades ago, there is no denying that meals which are personalized, unique experiences are far more desirable these days. A meal should be both delicious and memorable.

Sushi By Boū came onto the scene in 2017 with its first location in Times Square. At the time, they were one of the only sushi restaurants doing a contemporary style of omakase. Fast-forward to post-2020 and the number of omakase places has nearly tripled—yet none of them do it quite the same.

Guests sit at the luxurious white stone sushi counter, which can seat twelve people creating an intimate vibe between the guests and chefs. Enjoy a craft cocktail, imported sake (or both) while biting into a variety of locally sourced, a la carte specialties, including Botan Ebi (spotted prawn), Ikura (salmon roe), and their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’). The 30-minute, 12-course omakase is $60, and the 60-minute, 17-course is $100.

“Our chefs all have diverse culinary backgrounds,” says London. “We have chefs who came from Michelin star restaurants as well as skilled chefs who were trained through our internal program.” The chefs hand-prepare each roll in front of you, sharing tidbits of knowledge as you dine. In one to two bites, plates are cleaned and after a minute or so, the chefs get working on the next course.

Sake really helps elevate both the sushi and the omakase experience overall. “Our chefs interact and toast with our guests throughout the meal, which adds a fun element to the evening.” Sake is a great pairing option because it has a smooth, light, and clean finish, so it does not compete with the fish, only enhances its individual flavors.

Each Sushi by Boū location is intentionally designed to reflect a unique vibe. “We curate our spaces and music to compliment the location we're moving into while designing creative and memorable experiences for our loyal sushi lovers,” says London.

Hoboken’s site is '90s hip hop themed and heavily influenced by New Jersey artists, both in the artwork of the space and in the music selection. (Other locations will express different motifs: In Flatiron, you’ll find a Tokyo-Alley themed space; in Chelsea, it’s the Roaring 20s; and Fort Lauderdale does disco!)

W Hotel emanates a sophisticated aesthetic, which compliments the vibrant energy of Sushi by Boū. Needless to say it was a no brainer that this venue was chosen as the home for their next chapter. It is an ideal place for casual dinners, girls’ night out, date night, birthdays, and milestones, as well as corporate outings and private events.

When the franchise first planted their stake in New Jersey in 2019 with its inaugural location at Ani Ramen House in Jersey City, this laid out the blueprint – or “Boū-print” for expansion in Hudson County.

“We got such great reception from the Jersey City spot, and we've always had plans to grow the Sushi By Boū brand in New Jersey. Hoboken is a great area and the W's waterfront location is unparalleled.”

“Our standards remain high no matter where we operate, and the expansion to New Jersey with our timed speakeasy micro-restaurant format felt very natural,” says London.

Now, Hoboken residents and visitors alike can easily access a New York City-level sushi experience without having to cross the Hudson!
























