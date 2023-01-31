ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NJ

In Little Falls If You Don't Drive Sober You Will Get Pulled Over

By Steve Lenox
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Driver sober or get pulled over.

In Little Falls, and especially for local police officers Detective Tim Flick and Chris Kania, the popular marketing campaign to keep those who have been drinking from behind the wheel is more than just words.

On January 23 the law enforcement duo were recognized for their efforts in keeping motorists and residents safe in the Township.Police Chief Bryan Prall presented the 2021 MADD awards to Fleck and Kania for their DWI enforcement, honoring the pair for their continued efforts in cracking down on those who drive under the influence.

Prall said that Fleck and Kania "led the Little Falls Police Department in the enforcement of drunk and drugged driving laws."

"It has always been a priority of our officers to ensure that Little Falls residents and all drivers remain safe," Mayor James Damiano, who added that he always appreciated the aggressive enforcement of DWIs in Little Falls, said. "I know that this department will continue to keep our streets safe by making sure that drivers know there is no tolerance for driving through Little Falls under the influence of any substance that impairs your ability to drive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yiv1H_0kXFbFU100

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Man Arrested, Charged in Cocaine Sales Operation

HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs.   According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the  recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000.  Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his  first court appearance.
HOBOKEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Route 287

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue near the Route 287 overpass due to bridge repair.  Tbe township sent out the following announcement at 11:06pm: Road Work: Bridge repair on Easton Ave near the 287 Overpass. Expect delays, avoid the area if possible. nixle.us/E8RZ5
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Police Search for Man Accused of Stealing Bin from U.S. Postal Service Truck

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Last weekend in Montclair, a man is being accused of stealing a bin off of the letter carrier's U.S Postal Service truck as he was delivering mail, according to police. In response to the theft, which happened on Oxford Street on Saturday, the Montclair Police Department issued the following statement: “A letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office reported that he was delivering mail on his route when he observed that a black Hyundai Elantra had pulled up next to his mail truck. He then observed a male exit his truck with a bin full of mail, entered the Elantra, and fled west on Oxford Street.” According to Montclair police, the suspect is a described as a thin male between the heights of 5 feet and 5 inches. He was wearing a black COVID-style cloth mask, black pants and a black hooded jacket.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them.  Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.  Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.     
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted on Hawthorne Place

Montclair, NJ – On January 29, Montclair Police officers responded to Hawthorne Place on a report of a large disturbance. Upon arrival, most of those involved had dispersed or fled the area. Officers located an 18-year-old male who was in the street who was unconscious and bleeding. Witnesses reported...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Haledon Police Arrest Resident for Child Support Warrant; Recover Cash, Drugs

HALEDON, NJ - Haledon Police responded to complaints of suspected drug activity in the area of the 2 John Street Apartment Complex, placing the vicinity under surveillance at 5:34 p.m., January 25.  While carrying out their surveillance operation, Detective-Sergeant Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh noticed a man, Jose Chinchilla, 41, of Haledon.  According to Haledon Police Captain George Guzman, Chinchilla had been wanted by the Passaic County Sheriff's Office for a child support warrant. Lindberg and Welsh confirmed the warrant was in effect and stopped Chinchilla who was in a white BMW.  Asked to exit the vehicle, he complied, and...
HALEDON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy