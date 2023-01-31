In Little Falls If You Don't Drive Sober You Will Get Pulled Over

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Driver sober or get pulled over.

In Little Falls, and especially for local police officers Detective Tim Flick and Chris Kania, the popular marketing campaign to keep those who have been drinking from behind the wheel is more than just words.

On January 23 the law enforcement duo were recognized for their efforts in keeping motorists and residents safe in the Township.Police Chief Bryan Prall presented the 2021 MADD awards to Fleck and Kania for their DWI enforcement, honoring the pair for their continued efforts in cracking down on those who drive under the influence.

Prall said that Fleck and Kania "led the Little Falls Police Department in the enforcement of drunk and drugged driving laws."

"It has always been a priority of our officers to ensure that Little Falls residents and all drivers remain safe," Mayor James Damiano, who added that he always appreciated the aggressive enforcement of DWIs in Little Falls, said. "I know that this department will continue to keep our streets safe by making sure that drivers know there is no tolerance for driving through Little Falls under the influence of any substance that impairs your ability to drive."



