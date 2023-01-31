Read full article on original website
Derwin Mac Adcock
On February 1, 2023, Derwin Mac Adcock, age 59, seen Jesus and is now kicking up gold dust with loved ones in Heaven. He was born December 8, 1963, to his parents the late Franklin and Fay McCormick Adcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ricky Adcock; sister-in-law, Wilma Adcock; nephews, Chris and Bryan Adcock. He served 33 years in law enforcement and retired from McMinnville Police Department in December 2018. He was a member at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Adcock; sister-in-law, Veronica (Jeff) Baker; honorary daughters, Kali Page (Jacob Williams) and Kora (Luke) Hillis; honorary grandchildren, Haven and Hyatt Smithson and Daytan Hillis; special friend, Dave Brown; many cousins, aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch with Bro. Andy Patterson officiating and burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1PM until 7PM and Sunday 10:AM until 12:30 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel . The family will receive friends at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Sunday 1PM until the time of the service at 2PM. The family ask in addition to flowers donations be made to Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Derwin. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Tigers and Lady Tigers Defend the Den Against Macon County
The DCHS Tigers and Lady Tigers defended the den Thursday night beating the visiting Macon County teams in Smithville. The final scores were 85 to 80 in the girls game and 68 to 49 for the boys. It was the second time within a month that DC had gotten the...
“Skate with a Date” Returns Next Weekend Downtown Smithville
Open air ice skating is returning to downtown Smithville next weekend just ahead of Valentine’s Day giving you an opportunity to take your honey for a spin on the ice!. The second ever “Skate with a Date” will be held Friday, February 10 from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the north side of the public square. This year’s event is sponsored by FirstBank.
Local ACS Donations Totaled $1,300 Through Love Lights a Tree
Members of the DeKalb County Unit of the American Cancer Society would like to thank you for your support of the recent Love Lights a Tree fundraising effort. Donations totaled $1,300 this year. During the holidays many families pay tribute to their friends and loved ones, living and deceased, by...
